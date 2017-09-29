Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. (MDA-T) says it has signed a five-year contract with Canada's Department of National Defence (DND) to extend its operational support.

That includes the use of the east and west coast Radarsat-2 ground systems for the DND Polar Epsilon Near Real-Time Ship Detection (NRTSD) system.

It said the contract includes one base year and four one-year renewals.

In a separate release, MDA said the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States has completed its review of the company's proposed acquisition of DigitalGlobe and that "there are no unresolved national security issues with respect to the transaction."

MDA also said it has received authorization to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. It expects trading to begin when its DigitalGlobe deal closes late next week.

CRH Medical Corp. (CRH-T; CRHM-N) says it has acquired a gastroenterology anesthesia practice in San Antonio, Texas.

Alamo, which provides anesthesia services to an ambulatory surgical center in San Antonio, is CRH's second acquisition in Texas.

It said the transaction was financed through a combination of CRH's credit facility and cash on hand. The price wasn't disclosed. Total 2018 annual estimated revenue is $1.8-million (U.S.)

Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) says it has acquired two Embraer 195 aircraft currently on lease to Azul Linhas Aéreas Brasileiras S.A.

"The aircraft are four years old and constitute incremental additions to Chorus Aviation Capital's growing regional aircraft fleet," the company said.

The purchase price wasn't disclosed.

Temple Hotels Inc. (TPH-T) says it completed the sale of the Holiday Inn Express Hotel & Suites in Sherwood Park, Alberta for $9.6-million, excluding taxes and transaction costs.

"This divestiture is an important step in the execution of our strategic plan that will drive the long-term success of the Company," said CEO K. Rai Sahi. "The opportunistic sale of this property enables us to meet our financial obligations while continuing to strategically diversify the company's portfolio and decrease our reliance on a single geographic market."

The company said the sale comes as it moves to "mitigate exposure in Alberta, which continues to be impacted by the oil-related economic downturn, as part of the company's overarching growth strategy."

CannaRoyalty Corp. (CRZ-C) says its investee and licensing partner, Natural Ventures PR, LLC's facility in Puerto Rico "sustained some weather-related damage due to Hurricane Maria."

The company said all employees of Natural Ventures are safe and hard at work getting operations back online. "Facility repairs are projected to be completed in the coming weeks and are expected to be covered by Natural Ventures' insurance policy," the company said.