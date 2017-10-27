Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Celestica Inc. (CLS-T; CLS-N) reported revenue of $1.53-billion (U.S.) in the third quarter, down 2 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2016 and in line with its guidance. Analysts were expecting revenue of $1.56-billion in the most recent quarter.

Net earnings were $33.4-million or 23 cents per share, which was in line with estimates and compared to $53.6-million or 37 cents a year earlier.

"Despite some headwinds driven by dynamic demand and volatility in the market, we remain committed to our strategy," said CEO Rob Mionis. "We are encouraged by our progress in evolving and diversifying our customer and product portfolios across our business, particularly in the aerospace and defense space."

Eldorado Gold Corp. (EGO-N; ELD-T) reported a loss of$4.2-million or a penny per share in the third quarter, compared to a profit of $20.7-million or 3 cents per share a year ago.

Revenue was $95.4-million versus $116.2-million a year earlier. Analysts were expecting revenue to be $100.1-million and earnings of zero cents per share.

The company also said vice chairman and former CEO Paul Wright is resigning from the board at the end of the year.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T) reported net income of $20.2-million or 5 cents per share for the third quarter. That compared to net income of $11.2-million or 3 cents a year earlier.

Revenue was $145.9-million versus $139.9-million a year ago.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $136.1-million and earnings of 2 cents.

Taseko Mines Limited (TKO-T; TGB-N) reported revenue of $78.5-million in the third quarter, up from $56-million a year earlier.

Net income was $20.1-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $15.6-million or 7 cents a year ago.

Adjusted EPS was 6 cents versus a loss of 5 cents a year earlier.

Endo International plc (ENDP-Q) says its subsidiaries, Par Sterile Products, LLC and Endo Par Innovation Company, LLC, filed a suit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Endo says it's seeking a declaration that the FDA's current framework allowing for the bulk compounding of numerous products "is unlawful" under certain acts.

"The lawsuit also seeks the immediate removal of vasopressin from the FDA's Category 1 nominations list to assure that non-sterile-to-sterile outsourcing facilities cannot engage in bulk compounding of vasopressin," the company said.

Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) says it has acquired an asset in its core Sparky area of central Alberta for $37.2-million.

It also said it's raising $40-million in a bought-deal financing of five-year convertible unsecured subordinated debentures.

Surge also revised upward its 2017 exit production guidance from 15,150 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to 15,850 boepd.

"Surge is now projecting that production in 2018 will average more than 16,150 boepd, with a 2018 production exit rate of 16,650 boepd."

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR-T) says it's raising about $50-million, including a $29-.6-million private placement with Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. and Newmont Mining Corporation and a concurrent marketed overnight public offering of $20.4-million.

The net proceeds will be used "for the continued ramp up of the processing plant, continued advancement of the Hope Bay belt and for general corporate purposes," the company said.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc (KFS-N; KFS-T) reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $1.6-million or 7 cents per share in the third quarter of 2017, compared to $1.4-million or 6 cents a year earlier.

Total revenue was $32.6-million versus $32.9-million a year ago.

Precision Drilling (PD-T; PDA-N) reported third-quarter revenue of $314.5-million, which was up 47 per cent from $213.7-million for the prior-year quarter.

Its net loss was $26-million or 9 cents per share compared with a net loss of $47-million or 16 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a loss of 12 cents and revenue of $320.4-million.