Friday's small-cap stocks to watch

Our roundup of Canadian small-caps of between $100-million and $2.5-billion in market capitalization making news and on the move today.

Interfor Corp. (IFP-T) reported third-quarter net earnings of $16.8 million or 24 cents per share, compared to $15.1-million or 22 cents per share for the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts were expecting earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company its recorded $9.4-million of expenses relating to "countervailing and anti-dumping duties imposed by the U.S. on its lumber shipments from Canada into the U.S." during the third quarter.

Total sales were $489.2-million versus $442.3-million for the same quarter a year ago.

The company also said chief financial officer John Horning will retire on Dec. 31, 2018.

ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $52.4-million, down 9 per cent from $57.9-million a year earlier.

Net income was $5.4-million or 17 cents per share down 31 per cent from $7.7-million or 25 cents per share a year earlier.

"Overall, we remain confident in our ability to achieve our 10 per cent compound annual revenue growth objective over the longer term," the company stated. "However, given the results through the third quarter of 2017, we do not believe it will be achieved this year. We nevertheless continue to focus on our journey of profitable growth."

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (BTB.UN-T) says it bought a retail power center in Lévis, Qué. for $35.9-million, excluding transaction fees. The acquisition means it now owns 71 properties.

"This accretive acquisition is in line with BTB's strategic review where it is selling its smaller properties while purchasing larger properties maximizing financial performance," the company stated.

Bonavista Energy Corp. (BNP-T) reported a loss of $1.7-million or a penny per share in the third quarter, which compared to the loss of $29.4-million or 11 cents recorded in the same quarter a year earlier.

Production revenues came in at $121.9-million, up 13 per cent from $108.2-million the same time a year before. Analysts were expecting revenues to come in at $131.9-million.

Funds from operations were $68.5-million or 27 cents per share versus $66.8-million or 26 cents.

Lucara Diamond Corp. (LUC-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $77.9-million (U.S.) or $1,161 per carat versus $38.1-million or $332 per carat for the same quarter a year earlier.

Net income was $32.9-million or 9 cents per share versus a loss of $3.8-million or a penny per share in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue to come in at $73.1-million and net income of $25.4-million.

"Cash flow generation during the quarter was strong reflecting robust sale prices including the sale of the Lesedi La Rona," stated CEO William Lamb. "The continued recovery of specials and an increase in prices compared to the prior year and in difficult market conditions emphasizes the quality of the Karowe stones over the long term."

Stornoway Diamond Corp. (SWY-T) reported a net loss of $3.1-million or zero cents per share in the third quarter.

Diamond sales of 405,643 carats were completed with gross proceeds of $48.1-million in the quarter.

Revenue during the quarter totaled $50-million, which was in line with analyst expectations. "This was the third quarter after the declaration of commercial production, and there were no sales in the comparable period," the company stated.

Altus Group Ltd (AIF-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $117.4-million, up about 6 per cent versus the same quarter a year earlier.

Its profit was $7.5-million or 20 cents per share versus a loss of $5.1-million or 14 cents a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $121-million and net income of $6.5-million.

"Following a strong first half of the year, we're pleased with the sustained topline and earnings growth in the third quarter driven by solid performance across all of our business segments," commented Robert Courteau, CEO of Altus Group.

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. (HLP.U-T) says it has entered into an agreement to acquire three post-acute transitional care facilities from Mainstreet Property Group, LLC for $67-million (U.S.).

"The company has the right to acquire the properties as a result of the mezzanine debt investments made pursuant to its development agreement with MPG," it said.

It plans to fund the transaction through the combination of the assumption of debt, the retirement of mezzanine loans on the projects, cash on hand, and the sale of its transitional care facility in Wichita, Kansas to MPG. The sale of the facility in Wichita to MPG for $22.8-million was previously announced.

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T) reported third-quarter revenue of $17.7-million up from $6-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Funds flow from operations came in at $12.9-million or 16 cents per share, compared to $3.3-million or 4 cents a year earlier. Net income was $4-million or 5 cents per share. That compared to a loss of $470,000 or a penny per share a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting revenue of $15-million and net income of $4.1-million.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR-T) reported revenue of $28.7-million in the third quarter versus $35-million the year before.

Net income was $400,000 or zero cents per share versus net income of $200,000 or nil per share a year earlier.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH-T) reported net income of $810,000 or 7 cents per share in the third quarter. That compared to net income of $1.4-million or 10 cents a year earlier.

Direct written premiums increased by 34 per cent to $78-million, "primarily due to organic growth in personal lines and the growth of commercial lines products launched in 2016," the company stated.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE-N; GTE-T) reported a loss of $3.1-million (U.S.) in the third quarter compared with net loss of $229.6-million for the same quarter a year earlier.

Funds flow from operations came in at $55.1-million compared to $23.5-million a year earlier.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) reported net income of $5.1-million or a penny per share in the third quarter. That compared to a loss of $33-million or 8 cents a year ago.

Funds from operations were $34.4-million or 7 cents compared to a loss of $15.8-million or 4 cents a year earlier.