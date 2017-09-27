How the Fed is clipping the loonie’s wings

Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen reiterated the central bank's intentions to continue raising interest rates, sending U.S. bond yields higher and the loonie skidding lower.

Ms. Yellen noted Tuesday that the Federal Reserve "should ... be wary of moving too gradually" in hiking interest rates, during a speech to the National Association for Business Economics. The comments were the latest in a series of warnings to bond markets that, like the Bank of Canada, the central bank would continue to raise policy rates despite weak inflation.

The two charts below indicate how the Fed directly affects Canadian investors through the value of the loonie.

The first chart illustrates the path of domestic and U.S. two-year bond yields since the financial crisis. Thanks to hawkish actions on both sides of the border, U.S. yields are at post-crisis highs, and Canadian bond yields are almost there too.

The second chart shows how the spread – the difference in yield between Canadian and U.S. bonds – drives the Canadian dollar. In simple terms, the relationship results from cross-border cash flows.

When Canadian bond yields are significantly higher than U.S. yields, fixed-income investors exchange U.S. dollars into loonies to purchase Canadian bonds with higher income payments. This process creates more bids for loonies in foreign exchange markets.

The most recent peak in the spread occurred on Sept. 8 when Canadian two-year bonds yielded 26 basis points more than the comparable American bond. Since that time, the Federal Reserve has made more strident noises about hiking rates, pushing U.S. yields higher.

Domestically, a number of prominent economists have cast doubt on the potential for economic growth to remain at current elevated levels, and because bond yields are in part a reflection of growth and inflation expectations, these more pessimistic forecasts indicate a limit for upside in Canadian bond yields.

Bank of Montreal chief economist Doug Porter recently wrote that the previous main drivers of economic growth in central Canada – a low loonie, low interest rates, a "steaming hot housing market," government fiscal spending and a record pace for North American auto sales – are either no longer present or less influential.

More ominously, Derek Holt, Scotiabank's head of capital market economics, published analysis concluding that the Canadian economy is "at an exhausted point in the consumer cycle" and residential real estate prices have peaked and are about to head lower.

For now, the trends imply Fed-driven U.S. bond yields climbing higher and imminent downward pressure on Canadian yields. This will put pressure on the two-year bond yields spread and the value of the Canadian dollar.