Hydro One shows the downside of investing in a regulated utility

One of the problems with investing in regulated utilities is that they are, well, regulated.

Investors in Hydro One Inc. (full disclosure: I own shares) learned this on Friday morning after a long-awaited decision by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) effectively cut many of the assumptions underpinning the power utility's hopes for rate hikes this year and next year.

While consumers might cheer the decision, investors are left wondering about the impact on Hydro One's revenue, dividend and, ultimately, share price – which fell as much as 1.3 per cent on Friday morning, touching a seven-week low before recovering some lost ground later in the day.

Hydro One was spun out by the Ontario government through an initial public offering in 2016, appealing to investors who like a relatively large dividend and the idea of a former government-run utility becoming more efficient in the hands of the private sector.

It hasn't always been a smooth transition. The government has been offloading some of its remaining stake in the utility, kneecapping rallies as billions of dollars of additional shares hit the market.

The OEB's decision, released Thursday evening, offers another challenge: Private-sector know-how only goes so far when someone else is overseeing rates and even offering commentary on issues such as executive compensation.

Hydro One had wanted the OEB to approve a rate-hike of 0.5 per cent in 2017 and another 4.8-per-cent hike in 2018. But the OEB has taken exception with a number of the underlying reasons for the increases, even as 2017 ticks down.

For example, it believes that some of Hydro One's capital expenditures haven't been justified: It doesn't see an economic benefit in improving transmission towers and believes that improving transformer stations can be deferred. So, it cut Hydro One's proposed capital expenditures by about $126-million in 2017 and $122-million in 2018.

Similarly, the OEB took a pencil to Hydro One's budget for operations, maintenance and administration, arguing that budget increases were largely driven by bigger pay packages.

"The 2017 and 2018 amounts include the significant increases in compensation for executives and other managerial personnel compared to previous years that Hydro One seeks to recover in transmission rates," the OEB's report stated.

The third big adjustment: The OEB took exception to the way Hydro One has allocated deferred tax assets flowing from its IPO, cutting the benefit by nearly $24-million in 2017 and $26-million in 2018.

All of this appears to be good news for consumers, even as the OEB noted that rate increases are a small part of a consumer's total hydro bill. But what does this mean for shareholders?

In a statement, Hydro One said that it is reviewing the decision in detail. As the decision stands, though, Mona Nazir, an analyst with Laurentian Bank Securities, noted that it could reduce the earnings multiple on Hydro One shares and lead her to cut her target price on the stock by $2. (Her current target is $28.)

"An increase in capital expenditure plans (post-IPO) and related higher-rate base growth was part of the appeal of Hydro One's story and our thesis given the flow through impacts on bottom-line profitability and potentially the dividend policy," she said in a note.

But mostly, this is a sobering reminder of what it means to be a regulated utility such as Hydro One. Yes, it is relatively immune to economic downturns because its revenue stream is essentially locked in. But it also means that Hydro One is not always the master of its own destiny.

Clearly, there are going to be bumps, especially as Hydro One adapts to the private sector, shakes up its management ranks and rewards top performers (its new chief executive officer, Mayo Schmidt, pulled in $4.4-million in salary and bonuses in 2016, raising the ire of some Ontario opposition politicians).

But even bumpy rides can be rewarding in the long term.