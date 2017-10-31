Tuesday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock's valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider's total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units.

Let's begin the report detailing two companies with recent insider buying activity.

Bonterra Energy Corp. (BNE-T)

This energy stock has declined sharply year-to-date. Despite the share price weakness, the chief executive officer and chairman George Fink continues to accumulate shares in the market. Between Oct. 12 and Oct. 23, Mr. Fink bought a total of 34,000 shares, lifting his portfolio's holdings to 3,236,199 shares.

We previously reported that Mr. Fink purchased 5,800 shares at an average price per share just above the $15 level on Oct. 10. On Oct. 4, he acquired 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $15.925. On Oct. 2, Mr. Fink bought 5,000 shares at an average price per share of $16.2914. Days prior, on Sept. 29, he accumulated 5,000 shares and on Sept. 28, he bought 6,000 shares.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T)

Year-to-date, the share price has more than doubled in value; however, this major move higher has not dissuaded this insider from accumulating more shares.

On Oct. 25, director Jonathan Evans purchased 5,000 shares at an average cost per share of $1.61 (U.S.). The previous day, he acquired 20,000 shares at an average price per share of $1.75 (U.S.). After these two transactions, his portfolio held 75,000 shares.

The following companies have had recent insider selling activity.

Mason Graphite Inc. (LLG-X)

The stock price has rocketed over 100 per cent so far this year and two insiders took advantage of the price strength to unload some shares in the market.

On Oct. 19, Alastair Neill, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options. A few days later, on Oct. 24, he divested the corresponding number of shares (22,500) at an average price per share of $2.501, leaving 22,560 shares in his account.

In a relatively small transaction, the chairman of the board Tyrone Docherty sold 10,000 shares at an average price per share of $2.43 on Oct. 16, leaving a remaining portfolio balance of 118,000 shares.

Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU-T)

On Oct. 24, Dirk Jungé, who sits on the board of directors, exercised his options, receiving 6,000 shares, and subsequently sold 4,508 shares at an average price per share of $20.5862 with a remaining balance of 5,651 shares in this account.

On Oct. 19, Matthew Ockenden, vice-president of corporate planning, exercised his options and sold the corresponding number of shares (8,000) at an average price per share of $21.15, eliminating his portfolio's position.

