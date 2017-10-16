 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Insiders are buying at Continental Gold

Insiders are buying at Continental Gold

Gold prices tend to respond to investor fears and inflation sensitivity.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

TED DIXON
For Subscribers

Over the last three months, Continental Gold Inc. is up a modest 2 per cent. However, over the past month, Continental shares have been showing some relative strength with a 10-per-cent advance.

On Oct. 2, Continental announced results from a 25,000 metre drilling program at its Buritica project in Colombia, which included an intersection of 67.69 grams per tonne gold over 6.10 metres.

Meanwhile, over the past 3 months, four insiders bought a total of 46,027 common shares at an average price of $3.24. The most recent purchase was on Oct. 4.

Story continues below advertisement

Disclaimer:

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Graph Footnote:

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Combined Shape Created with Sketch.

Thank you!

You are now subscribed to the newsletter at

You can unsubscribe from this newsletter or Globe promotions at any time by clicking the link at the bottom of the newsletter, or by emailing us at privacy@globeandmail.com.