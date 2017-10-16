Insiders are buying at Continental Gold

Over the last three months, Continental Gold Inc. is up a modest 2 per cent. However, over the past month, Continental shares have been showing some relative strength with a 10-per-cent advance.

On Oct. 2, Continental announced results from a 25,000 metre drilling program at its Buritica project in Colombia, which included an intersection of 67.69 grams per tonne gold over 6.10 metres.

Meanwhile, over the past 3 months, four insiders bought a total of 46,027 common shares at an average price of $3.24. The most recent purchase was on Oct. 4.

