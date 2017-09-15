Insiders buying as Alimentation Couche-Tard fuels up for growth

Over the past five years, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is up about 290 per cent, but in the past year, it has underperformed. The question for investors now is whether or not the current underperformance is part of a trend or if it merely reflects consolidation before growth resumes. On balance, insiders seem to be signalling that growth could be returning sooner rather than later with the chief financial officer Claude Tessier buying on Sept. 8. Insiders, including the CFO, have spent $139,828 picking up shares in the public market over the past 90 days.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.