‘Mark to fantasy’ stock prices set stage for market volatility

There are few, if any, new major market trends out there. The S&P/TSX Composite is up about 550 points in 2017. Royal Bank, Bank of Nova Scotia and Toronto-Dominion Bank account for over 300 points of that, but the mere thought of writing another "domestic banks are good investments" pieces makes me want to take a long nap.

China has yet again hit their economic growth targets, at least with official data and U.S. tech stocks continue to lead that market, recovering from a recent wobble in FANG stock performance.

There are nascent trends bubbling under the surface – peak gasoline demand, electric and autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence taking everyone's jobs – but they are not yet investable. Domestic interest rates and bond yields were climbing – threatening dividend investors - but Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter, among others, believes the best period of economic growth is behind us, and the upward pressure on rates is declining.

I feel like there's just not much to do in markets right now, but maybe I'm just bummed about the death in the Canadian family .

"China's Economic Growth Remains Intact as Party Leaders Meet" – Bloomberg

"Is "growing the pie" overrated, and does that explain why everything is terrible?" – Klein, FT Alphaville

"Oil slips but holds most gains on expected OPEC cuts" – Reuters

"World's Biggest Oil Traders See Wildly Diverging Crude Price" – Bloomberg

"Apple shares drop on iPhone 8 demand worries" – Reuters

Gadfly warns investors that high profit expectations are already built in to equity valuations, setting the stage for disappointment and market volatility,

"the percentage of fund managers predicting the Goldilocks scenario surged to 48 percent, up from as low as 10 percent back at the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, those predicting stagnation dropped to 34 percent. It was the first time the Goldilocks folks had eclipsed the stagnation predictors in more than six-and-a-half years -- and if history is any guide, it's not a good sign when this occurs or comes close to doing so."

"Wall Street Sees Goldilocks, So Beware of Bears" – Gadfly

The 2-per-cent sell-off in Hong Kong stocks overnight was notable, and has spooked some professional investors,

"'People's Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan's warnings on rising household debt, and asset bubbles could have prompted the selling in Hong Kong. The PBOC chief reiterated criticism Chinese corporate leverage in Beijing Thursday amid the twice-a-decade Communist Party congress,'[wrote] Andrew Clarke, director of trading at Mirabaud (Asia) Ltd."

"What Analysts Are Saying About the Plunge in Hong Kong Stocks" – Bloomberg

Related: "Zhou Warns China Should Defend Against Threat of 'Minsky Moment'" – Bloomberg

"Stocks stumble off all-time highs, kiwi takes a dive" – Reuters

"@paul_dobson Everyone is reading about Catalonia but everyone is worried about Hong Kong #stocks #volatility bloomberg.com/news/articles/… via @markets " – Twitter

Tweet of the Day: "@Convertbond

October 19, 1987

Me: I need to sell x shares of IBM

Trader: $98 bid

Me: My machine says $119

Trader: Well, sell it to your machine then " – Twitter

