At midday: Energy, miners drive TSX rally to near record

Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday to near record highs as commodity prices helped fuel energy and mining stocks to lead broad gains.

Gold miner Franco Nevada Corp, which jumped 4.8 per cent to $106.51 after reporting stronger-than-forecast results, was the most influential gainer. Energy stocks made up the remaining top five biggest contributors to the index.

Encana Corp was up 3.8 per cent to $16.35, while Cenovus Energy climbed 3.5 per cent to $14.05.

Oil and gas companies rallied 1.7 per cent as crude prices touched their highest since July 2015 after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman tightened his grip on power with the arrest of royals, ministers and investors. Saudi Arabia is the world's largest oil exporter.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and other resource firms, rose 1.1 per cent, with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd climbing 2.2 per cent to $57.55. The price of bullion nudged back above $1,270 an ounce on a steadier U.S. dollar and a drop in bond yields.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 66.75 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 16,086.91.

Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were in positive territory.

The index was just a few points shy of a new record reached last week of 16,105.88. The index also marked its eighth straight week of gains on Friday, a win-streak not seen in nearly 12 years.

The heavily weighted financial services sector gained 0.1 per cent. Utilities rose 1.0 per cent, while healthcare companies jumped 3.2 per cent.

Canopy Growth Co extended its recent rally, jumping 7.4 per cent to $18.19.

Air Canada was among the few notable decliners, falling 3.2 per cent to $24.09.

The Nasdaq rose to hit a new intraday high on Monday, buoyed by the news of a potential $103-billion megadeal in the chip sector, while gains on the S&P and the Dow were capped by losses in the telecom sector.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 3.1 per cent and were the biggest boost to the tech-heavy index after Broadcom offered to buy the smartphone chip supplier in what could be the biggest merger in the tech sector. Broadcom was off 0.3 percent.

"The fact that the deal is on the table is huge," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

"We have not seen much in the way of dealmaking this year. So this might jumpstart some of the dealmaking ahead of the tax policy changes."

Shares of Sprint fell as much as 14.2 per cent to a more-than-a-year low after the wireless provider and T-Mobile called off their planned merger.

The telecommunications sector led the decliners among the major S&P sectors, with a 3.04-per-cent fall. Verizon's 4.7-per-cent fall weighed the most on the S&P and the Dow.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 23,542.94, the S&P 500 was up 1.28 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,589.12.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 16.04 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 6,780.47.

Rising oil prices lifted the energy sector up 1 percent.

Crude oil prices rose to a more than two-year high after Saudi Arabia's crown prince tightened his grip on power by arresting royals, ministers and investors, including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal.

U.S. companies continue to report their quarterly earnings. With more than 400 of S&P 500 companies having reported, earnings for the third quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared to an expectation of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors are taking a breather after a busy week that included the unveiling of the Republican tax overhaul bill and the nomination of Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the new Fed Chair.

Michael Kors jumped 13.3 per cent after the fashion accessories maker raised its 2017 revenue forecast. The stock was the biggest percentage gainer on the S&P.

Advanced Micro Devices rose 5.6 per cent on a report that it plans to team up with Intel to form a personal computer chip unit. Intel was up 0.2 percent.