At midday: Resource stocks put TSX on track for fifth week of gains

Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday as shares of energy and resource companies rose alongside oil and gold prices, putting the broader market on track for a fifth week of gains in a row.

The energy sector led the way up, gaining 0.9 per cent as oil prices were lifted by strong Chinese oil import data, as well as by turmoil in the Middle East.

U.S. crude prices were up 1.2 per cent at $51.18 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.1 per cent to $56.87.

Canadian Natural Resources was among the biggest lifts on the index, up 1.2 per cent at $41.14, while Cenovus Energy advanced 3.1 per cent to $12.27.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent, while Teck Resources was up 1.7 per cent at $28.95.

Gold futures rose 0.5 per cent to $1,300 an ounce after weak U.S. inflation data dampened the case for interest rate increases.

The Canadian market also joined a global equity rally on Friday, with world stocks up for a fourth day on investor expectations of broad global growth.

Toronto stocks are up 0.5 per cent for the week so far, putting the index on track for its fifth consecutive week in positive territory. That is the longest streak since a five-week run that ended in November 2014.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 75.91 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 15,818.11.

All but one of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with the healthcare sector down 0.8 per cent.

The gains in recent weeks have put the stock market in sight of the intraday record hit last February, which is now less than 1 per cent away.

On the domestic data front, Canadian home resales rose in September, led by the major cities of Toronto and Vancouver, and suggesting national sales may be stabilizing after cooling in the spring.

The real estate subsector climbed 0.2 per cent.

The U.S. dollar fell and was on course for its worst week in more than a month, while Treasury yields fell after underlying U.S. inflation data offset higher gasoline prices and strong retail sales in the wake of disruptions caused by hurricanes.

Stocks on major world stocks however hit their fourth record in a row, with Wall Street moving higher as some investors bet that the inflation data could curb future Federal Reserve's rate rises.

European shares also rose to their highest level in nearly four months, helped by some well-received corporate earnings updates.

U.S. consumer prices recorded their biggest increase in eight months in September as gasoline prices soared in the wake of hurricane-related production disruptions at oil refineries in the Gulf Coast area, but underlying inflation remained muted.

U.S. retail sales recorded their biggest increase in 2-1/2 years in September likely as reconstruction and clean-up efforts in areas devastated by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma boosted demand for building materials and motor vehicles.

"Its a favorable environment for risk taking. Economic and earnings growth with slow inflation means rates stay low and the dollar trends lower and risk taking is rewarded," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank in Chicago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.25 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 22,895.26, the S&P 500 gained 6.23 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,557.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.17 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 6,614.68.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.29 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.37 per cent.

Earlier in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan hit a roughly 10-year high.

"With a December rate hike almost fully priced in by now, however, investors are starting to focus on the Fed's still cautious forward guidance and hence the limited scope for a further increase of the dollar's rate advantage," Credit Agricole strategists said in a note.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.14 per cent, with the euro up 0.16 per cent to $1.1848.

European Central Bank policymakers broadly agreed to extend asset purchases at a lower volume at their October policy meeting with views converging on a nine-month extension, sources at the central bank told Reuters.

Digital currency Bitcoin was up 5.9 per cent $5,767.33 after the previous session's 12.9-per-cent gain pushed it above $5,000 for the first time.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.2998 percent, from 2.323 per cent late on Thursday.

The 30-year bond last rose 9/32 in price to yield 2.8388 percent, from 2.853 per cent late on Thursday.

Oil prices firmed on Friday as bullish news from strong Chinese oil imports to turmoil in the Middle East put Brent on track for a nearly 3 percent weekly gain.

U.S. crude rose 1.11 per cent to $51.16 per barrel and Brent was last at $56.79, up 0.96 per cent on the day.