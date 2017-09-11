At midday: TSX breaks slump in relief rally

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday on the weakening of Hurricane Irma overnight and North Korea refraining from a missile test to mark its 69th anniversary, with financial stocks and Tahoe Resources leading the rally.

The Toronto market moved in sync with global stocks, which hit a record high, amid the investor relief.

Financial stocks were among the most influential movers on the index, though gains by the big banks were generally moderate.

The group was up 0.7 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management rising 1.5 per cent to $48.13, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd advancing 1.7 per cent to $605.98.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 51.75 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 15,037.03, rebounding after five straight sessions of losses.

Materials and utilities were the only groups that retreated.

The energy group climbed 0.8 per cent despite weaker oil prices.

Tahoe Resources surged 41.7 per cent to $8.06 after a Guatemalan court reinstated the company's license at its Juan Bosco and El Escobal mines.

But the overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent, with most stocks leading the declines.

Alamos Gold Inc tumbled 14.2 per cent to $8.80 after the company said it will buy smaller rival Richmont Mines in an all-stock deal valued at about $905-million.

Eldorado Gold Corp slumped 4.4 per cent to $2.38 after the company said it was suspending its Greek mining investment, citing regulatory hurdles.

U.S. stocks rallied broadly on Monday as Irma was downgraded to a tropical storm, easing concerns about its impact on economic growth, and as North Korea refrained from any missile tests over the weekend as feared.

All the 11 major S&P sectors higher, led by gains in technology and financial stocks, with insurers rising as Irma's fury petered out.

Irma, once ranked as one of the most powerful hurricane recorded in the Atlantic, was downgraded to a tropical storm in the morning, but still caused severe flooding in many Florida cities and knocked out power to about 5.8 million homes and businesses.

But Irma's weakening meant its impact on economic growth would not be as much as expected. That came as a relief, especially in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, whose devastation is estimated to be $180 billion in property damage and dent third-quarter economic growth.

Geopolitical tensions also eased as North Korea held a massive celebration on it founding day on Saturday, instead of another long-range missile launch as the United States and its allies were bracing for.

"It is a risk back on situation, people are going back into the market," said Neil Massa, senior equity trader at Manulife Asset Management in Boston.

"For now, it is a relief rally for things on both ends - geopolitical and weather wise - as it did not come in too bad."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 216.55 points, or 0.99 per cent, at 22,014.34 and the S&P 500 was up 20.09 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 2,481.52.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 56.85 points, or 0.89 per cent, at 6,417.05.

World stocks climbed to a record high, while the dollar edged higher and gold retreated from Friday's 13-month high.

The CBOE volatility index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, fell more than 11 per cent to 10.80, on track for its biggest decline since Aug. 22.

The technology sector jumped 1.31 per cent. Apple rose 1.96 per cent a day ahead of the launch of the new iPhone and provided the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the S&P 500.

The financial sector was up 1.45 per cent. Goldman Sachs' 1.8-per-cent rise led the Dow higher.

Insurers, which had been under pressure after the back-to-back natural disasters, gained. Allstate gained 2 per cent while Chubb shares were up about 3.6 per cent. Travelers jumped about 3 per cent.

Florida insurers gained more. Universal Insurance Holdings and HCI Group surged about 15 per cent, while Heritage Insurance soared 20 per cent.

Teva jumped 22 per cent after the generics drugmaker naming a new chief executive.