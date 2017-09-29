At midday: TSX climbs to 4-month high

Canada's main stock index rose to a four-month high on Friday as the heavyweight financials group climbed, while BlackBerry Ltd added to strong gains posted a day earlier as analysts raised price targets on the stock.

The gains put the Toronto market on track to rise 3 per cent in September, its best month since July 2016.

Shares of BlackBerry Ltd climbed 5.3 per cent to $13.69, building on a 12.7-per-cent advance on Thursday when the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.

Both RBC and CIBC on Friday raised their price targets on the stock.

Some of the most influential movers on the index were its bank shares. Royal Bank of Canada climbed nearly 1 per cent to $96.88 and Bank of Montreal gained 0.9 per cent to $94.85. The overall financials group, which accounts for more than one-third of the index's weight, was up 0.6 per cent.

At 11:32 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.98 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,668.23. It touched its highest intraday since May 15 at 15,675.45.

Shares of Bombardier Inc rose 3.6 per cent to $2.29 after the company sealed a deal to sell up to 50 Q400 turboprop planes to India's SpiceJet.

The World Trade Organization opened a dispute settlement panel to rule on Brazil's complaint that Canada has hurt its commercial jet industry by subsidizing Bombardier's CSeries jets, the Brazilian foreign ministry said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Commerce Department slapped 220- per-cent preliminary anti-subsidiary duties on Bombardier's CSeries jets, while the company has also missed out on a merger of its rail unit with Germany's Siemens.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc gained 5.4 per cent to $18.02 after the company completed the sale of Inova Pharmaceuticals to Pacific Equity Partners and the Carlyle Group.

Eight of the index's 10 main groups gained ground. Energy was one of the sectors to retreat, dipping 0.1 per cent as the price of oil edged lower. U.S. crude prices were down 0.3 percent at $51.43 a barrel.

Norbord Inc, which produces wood-based panels used in the construction of new homes, was down 5.1 per cent at $48.76 after BMO cut its rating on the stock to underperform.

Canadian economic growth slowed to a halt in July, hit by a decline in manufacturing and oil extraction and giving the central bank room to take its time to further raise interest rates.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hit record levels on Friday, the last day of the third quarter, helped by gains in technology and financial stocks.

Reports of President Donald Trump's meeting with former Federal Reserve Governor Kevin Warsh to discuss his potential nomination as Fed chairman was seen as a trigger for financial shares.

"He's definitely more hawkish on the spectrum," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD Securities in New York.

"He is quite a contrast to Yellen. It does seem he is the front runner even though it's not a sure thing he will be nominated."

Investors also assessed a raft of economic reports including a crucial reading of August inflation, which increased at its slowest pace in nearly two years.

"We had a lot of economic data points, but not a lot of catalysts for investors in one direction or another," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank.

"The inflation data has generally been underwhelming, but the central bank has maintained their staunch position regarding the balance sheet runoff and rate increases, so the market has adjusted its expectation."

The market's focus also remained firmly on Mr. Trump's tax plan and his ability to push it through Congress.

The plan called for tax cuts for most Americans, but drew criticism that it favors business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

The dollar was on track for its biggest weekly rise in 2017, while the three major Wall Street indexes were set to lock in gains for the month and the quarter.

At 11:20 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 12.69 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 22,368.51, the S&P 500 was up 5.04 points, or 0.20 per cent, at 2,515.1 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 30.57 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 6,484.02.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by the technology sector.

Facebook's 1.25-per-ent rise and Amazon's 0.78 percent gain were the biggest boosts to the Nasdaq.

Financials rose 0.22 percent, helped by gains in Wells Fargo.

Alphabet's 1.12-per-cent rise and Amazon's 0.6-per-cent gain propped up the Nasdaq.

KB Home jumped about 6 per cent after the homebuilder's profit and revenue came above estimates, prompting a slew of price-target raises.