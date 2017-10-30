At midday: TSX cracks 16,000 to record as energy, Canopy Growth rally

Canada's main stock index touched a fresh record on Monday, breaking above 16,000 points for the first time in the process, as energy shares rallied and cannabis producer Canopy Growth soared.

Canopy Growth was up 13.5 per cent to $14.52 after surging as much as 22.9 per cent on news that Corona beer maker Constellation Brands Inc bought a nearly 10-per-cent stake in the company.

The overall healthcare group was on track for its biggest gain since June, rising 3.2 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian Natural Resources gave the index its biggest lift, advancing 2.4 per cent to $44.45, while Crescent Point Energy Corp gained 6.6 per cent to $10.06.

U.S. crude prices neared eight-month highs, and benchmark Brent crude held above $60 a barrel. The overall energy sector rallied 1.4 per cent.

Precision Drilling Corp jumped 10.3 per cent to $3.60, extended Friday's gains fuelled by a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 59.89 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 16,013.40, touching a fresh record.

The benchmark index broke the last intraday record set in February on Friday and also closed that day at a record high.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory.

The financials group added 0.3 per cent. Element Fleet Management Corp jumped 7.2 per cent to $10.13.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The materials group, home to mining and other resource companies, advanced 0.8 per cent. Goldcorp Inc rose 1.5 per cent to $17.07.

On the downside, Saputo Inc, which gained on Friday after announcing it was buying Australian diary company Murray Goulburn, gave back some of those advances, falling 3.1 per cent to $46.01 as some analysts cut their ratings on the Canadian dairy producer.

Consumer staples was the only sector that retreated, sliding 0.5 per cent.

Gains in European stocks, led by a bounce in Spain, helped push a gauge of global equities to an intra-day record, while Wall Street edged lower after a strong rally last week.

U.S. traders appeared to shrug off the first charges related to a probe of possible Russian interference in last year's U.S. election.

Paul Manafort, a former campaign manager for U.S. President Donald Trump, and an associate were indicted by a federal grand jury on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the United States and money laundering, the federal special counsel's office said on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

"The Manafort news was probably what most people expected if they had to pick the person that was likely to be indicted, so I don't think that really changed people's perception of the political situation," said Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.

"The market has just shown an ability to just shrug off a lot political issues surrounding the Trump administration and just focus on the earnings, which for the most part have been pretty good."

An Apple-led surge in technology stocks lifted the Nasdaq to a record high on Monday, while the Dow and the S&P were weighed down by losses in healthcare stocks.

Apple was higher after research firms pointed to strong demand for the iPhone X. The stock provided the biggest boost to the three main indexes.

Merck fell 4.7 per cent, setting up the stock for its biggest two-day decline, after the company said it had withdrawn an application for European use of its key cancer immunotherapy.

"It's a mirror image of what we saw on Friday, with day-to-day winners and losers of the earnings season reflected on the Dow and the S&P," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

"As the technology names have done well, they are moving a whole lot more than the others."

With the third-quarter earnings season more than half-way through, nearly 74 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, have topped profit expectations, compared with 72 per cent overall the past four quarters.

Blockbuster earnings from tech companies powered Nasdaq to its best day in nearly a year on Friday. Apple and Facebook are among major companies reporting this week.

Investors also awaited the announcement on the nomination of the new Federal Reserve chief, expected on Thursday.

Mr. Trump is likely to pick Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

AMSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, gained 0.08 per cent to top the record hit on Oct. 23. The index has surged 17.7 per cent so far in 2017, and is on pace to notch its best annual performance since 2013.

Spanish markets supported European shares after an opinion poll smoothed investors' concerns over Catalan secession. Spanish stocks were up 2.56 per cent and set for their best day since Oct 5.

Spain's benchmark 10-year bond yield last yielded 1.504 per cent, down from 1.583 per cent late on Friday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.15 per cent. European stocks have rallied this year on a healthier economy, coupled with convincing growth in corporate earnings and a reduction in political risk.

U.S. Treasury prices gained to start a week of policy meetings by three major central banks, a steady stream of economic data and the expected announcement of a new Federal Reserve chair.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 12/32 in price to yield 2.3865 per cent, down from 2.428 per cent late on Friday.

Trump is likely to pick Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Data on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in more than eight years in September, likely as households in Texas and Florida replaced flood-damaged motor vehicles. But underlying inflation remained muted.

The Bank of England is widely expected to raise rates on Thursday, reversing its monetary easing following Britain's June 2016 vote to leave the European Union, while the Federal Reserve is expected to hold rates steady. The Bank of Japan will also issue a rate decision this week.

The dollar index fell 0.24 per cent, with the euro up 0.12 per cent to $1.1622.