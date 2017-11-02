At midday: TSX dips off record highs, with earnings in focus

Canada's main stock index see-sawed marginally lower on Thursday, pulling back from Wednesday's record highs and tracking weaker U.S. equity markets, as investors digested a batch of quarterly corporate results.

Enbridge Inc was by far the biggest drag on the index, accounting for some 20 points on the downside, after shares fell 3.1 percent to C$47.85 on news its quarterly profit missed estimates.

Imperial Oil slumped 4.2 per cent to $39.71 following several ratings cuts from analysts.

Oil prices were steady, with U.S. crude unchanged at $54.31 a barrel and Brent crude losing 0.1 per cent to $60.43.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 6.36 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 16,022.97.

In the previous session, the index touched an intraday record of 16,105.88 and locked-in a record close.

Of the index's 10 main groups, three were in negative territory.

U.S. stocks fell in early trading as investors digested a summary of a much-awaited Republican tax overhaul.

Gildan Activewear Inc was down 3.6 per cent to $36.35 after reporting third-quarter results that fell short of expectations.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings tumbled 15.0 per cent to $32.80 after the mattress company reported a quarterly profit that missed estimates and analysts cut their ratings and price targets.

The overall consumer discretionary group took a 0.6-per-cent hit.

BCE Inc was the most influential gainer on the index, advancing 1.7 per cent to $60.51 after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Telecom stocks overall advanced 0.4 per cent.

The financials group gained 0.1 per cent.

Kinaxis Inc jumped 10.5 per cent to $69.91 after posting a quarterly profit that came ahead of forecasts, while the broader technology sector gained 0.9 percent.

The materials group, which includes miners and other resource firms, added 0.4 per cent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd was up 5.2 per cent at $15.27.

U.S. stocks slipped in late morning trading on Thursday as investors digested a summary of the much-awaited Republican tax-cut bill that called for a range of changes to the tax code.

The bill suggested slashing corporate tax rate to 20 per cent from 35 per cent and reducing the number of tax brackets for individuals, according to the summary document obtained by Reuters.

The tax bill would be made public at 11:15 a.m. ET, according to a spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan.

"The idea of this plan getting approved is still a long shot," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"I don't think the market or most economists think they can get this done. There's just not enough consensus in the House to move this forward."

Congress has not succeeded on comprehensive tax changes since 1986, when Republican Ronald Reagan was in the White House and Democrats controlled the House.

President Donald Trump's campaign promises of tax cuts, higher infrastructure spending and deregulation have helped the S&P gain 20.4 percent since the election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.3 points, or 0.01 percent, at 23,433.71, the S&P 500 was down 5.4 points, or 0.20 percent, at 2,573.96.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.23 points, or 0.14 percent, at 6,707.30.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the consumer discretionary sector's 0.69 percent loss leading the decliners.

Investors are also awaiting Mr. Trump's announcement on the next Federal Reserve chair.

Mr. Trump is widely expected to nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell from a list that includes current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, Stanford University economist John Taylor, former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh and White House economic adviser Gary Cohn.

Mr. Powell has broadly supported Ms. Yellen's monetary policy, and in recent years has shared her concern that low inflation justified continuing with a cautious approach to raising interest rates.

Mr. Trump will announce his choice at 3:00 p.m. ET at the White House, according to his public schedule.

Facebook fell 2.4 per cent and was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq after the company warned of a surge in expenses next year.

Tesla dipped 7.1 per cent after the electric car maker pushed back its target for volume production on its new Model 3 sedan by about three months, and reported its biggest quarterly loss ever.

Newell Brands plunged more than 21 per cent after the Sharpie maker cut its full-year profit forecast and reported results below expectations.