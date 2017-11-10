At midday: TSX down, still set for longest weekly gain in 21 years

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, but was still on track for its longest weekly winning streak in more than two decades after hitting a record high on Tuesday.

After underperforming major global indexes for much of the year, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index has rallied more than 7 per cent since early September.

The TSX's nine consecutive weeks of gains, a feat not seen since 1996 when it rose for 13 straight weeks, was fuelled in large part by energy stocks that profited from a nearly 25-per-cent rise in U.S. crude oil prices.

On Friday, Manulife Financial Corp was the most influential drag on the index, falling 1.7 per cent to $27.00. Four of the index's five heftiest negative drivers were bank stocks, with the financial subgroup slipping 0.9 per cent.

Offsetting some of the declines was TSX operator, TMX Group Ltd, which rose 2.5 per cent to $72.16 after posting a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

At 11:10 a.m. ET, the TSX fell 57.67 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 16,024.42.

Half out of the 10 primary sectors lost ground.

Offsetting some of the losses was a 0.3-per-cent rise in energy stocks. U.S. crude prices held steady as supply cuts and expectations of an output deal extension underpinned support.

TransCanada Corp was up 0.8 per cent at $62.27 to lead the gainers.

Industrials also added some pressure, falling 0.6 per cent. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc dropped 11 per cent to $31.83 and CAE Inc lost 4.8 per cent to $21.79 after both companies reported weaker-than-expected results.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, dipped 0.5 per cent. Gold futures were off 0.2 per cent at $1,283.3 an ounce, but on track for its first weekly rise in a month. Copper prices advanced 0.2 per cent to $6,820 a tonne as a weaker U.S. dollar bolstered metal prices.

Hydro One Ltd shares fell 1.4 per cent to $22.66 as third-quarter profit fell.

Wall Street declined on Friday as the markets grappled with concerns over delays in corporate tax cuts but a rise in media stocks helped limit the slide.

Walt Disney rose 2.9 per cent as the promise of a new film trilogy overshadowed weak quarterly results and struggles at the media company. The stock was the biggest boost on the Dow.

Disney held talks in recent weeks about buying some of Twenty-First Century Fox's film and TV businesses, according to media reports.

Twenty-First Century Fox, Time Warner Inc, Comcast and News Corp were all up between 1.4 per cent and 6.1 per cent and were among the top boosts on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

Senate Republicans have unveiled a tax-cut plan that would delay lowering corporate rate to 20 per cent by a year and provide small-business owners with a deduction rather than a special business rate.

The Senate Republicans' version of the bill differs markedly on corporate, business and individual tax cuts from legislation detailed by their counterparts in the House of Representatives.

The S&P 500 index has surged more than 20 per cent since the 2016 presidential election, fuelled by Donald Trump's promises.

All three major indexes were on track to end lower for the week, with the S&P and the Dow on track to post weekly losses after eight straight weeks of gains.

"When you get to the end of the earnings season, the focus shifts from the micro to the macro, in this case, the tax bill," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

"The concerns over the differences between the Senate and House version of the tax bill is causing some consolidation in the market. It's a pretty tight time frame for the passage of the bill and I think it will be an event for the first quarter."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 43.85 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 23,418.09, the S&P 500 was down 6.28 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,578.34.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 15.06 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 6,734.99.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the healthcare index's 1.17-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Earnings for the third quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared with expectations of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Nvidia were up 5.5 per cent after the chipmaker's revenue forecast for the current quarter topped estimates.

Nordstrom fell 2.1 per cent after its quarterly same-store sales came in below expectations, while J.C. Penney was up 12.7 per cent after the department store chain reported third-quarter same-store sales that were twice what it had estimated.