At midday: TSX eases from record high as quarterly results disappoint

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, retreating from another record high the previous day, as financial and energy stocks dropped, oil prices declined and corporate results came in below expectations.

Intact Financial Corp fell 4.4 per cent to $102.22 following a disappointing third-quarter report.

Canada's major banks lost ground, helping to pull down the overall group, about one-third of the index's weight, by 0.3 percent. Sun Life Financial Inc fell 1.1 per cent to $49.49.

TransCanada Corp slipped 0.9 per cent to $62.02, while Encana Corp fell 2.3 per cent to $15.93 after reported that third-quarter profit declined on lower oil and gas production.

More broadly, energy stocks were down 0.9 per cent as U.S. oil futures fell 0.5 per cent to $56.92 following data that showed an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventories.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 46.2 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 16,085.59. The TSX touched 16,131.39 in the previous session, adding to its recent string of record highs.

Of the index's 10 primary groups, six lost ground, including consumer discretionary stocks, which fell 0.4 per cent. Auto parts makers Linamar Corp, which tumbled 13 per cent to $66.91 after its results missed estimates. Larger rival Magna International Inc lost 1.9 per cent to $68.06.

Agrium Inc fell 2.5 per cent to $135.16 after reporting a bigger-than-expected loss.

The broader materials group, encompassing miners and fertilizer firms, remain unchanged. Offsetting losses, Teck Resources Ltd rose 1.9 per cent to $27.95.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc slumped 6 percent to C$14.31 after its results missed analysts' expectations. Industrials as a whole fell 0.3 per cent.

On the upside, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc extended gains in the previous session, rising 6.2 per cent to $19.21.

Increasing concern that U.S. Republicans' plan to cut corporate taxes may not win congressional approval as early as expected helped push major American stock indexes lower on Wednesday, overshadowing strong economic data in Asia that sent the MSCI All World Index to a record high.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies , while European shares dipped, led by a broad decline in bank stocks.

Derek Halpenny, head of global markets research at Mitsubishi UFJ in London, said he was dubious about the progress of the tax overhaul bill proposed by President Donald Trump's administration, which includes a big cut in corporate taxes.

"The initial phases of discussions within the House (of Representatives) have brought up a lot of divisions and problems. ... If the story is true that they're considering a delay of one year to the corporate tax cut, those big differences will need to be sorted," he said.

A report in the Washington Post late Tuesday said Senate Republican leaders were considering a one-year delay in implementing the corporate tax cut. Francois Savary, chief investment officer at wealth manager Prime Partners, said the doubts over the tax issue reinforce the case for some consolidation in the market, which has been fully priced for good news.

"It's something that would impact the domestic stocks in the U.S. and would be a setback for the market in general, (and) it's more than stock-specific as people would reassess earnings growth expectations to the downside," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.17 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 23,544.06, the S&P 500 lost 1.4 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,589.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.55 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 6,770.34.

The losses come after the U.S. two-to-10-year Treasury yield curve hit its flattest in a decade, potentially cutting into the profits of banks, which borrow money at short-term interest rates in order to lend it out at longer terms.

Such a move can also imply that investors are expecting a slowdown.

Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 2.3181 per cent, from 2.307 per cent late on Tuesday.

European bonds were also snared by the yield-curve flattening phenomenon, with yields on long-term German bonds falling to two-month lows.

This was a reversal of the trend when Mr. Trump was elected president a year ago. Yields and stock prices jumped in late 2016 on what was dubbed the "Trumpflation" trade: a bet on rising rates, inflation and securities prices in the United States and beyond.

Analysts believe that a flattening yield curve at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking rates is a sign that investors are concerned about the sustainability of economic growth and inflation in the world's biggest economy.

In the European session, the two main banking indices suffered the most, with the euro zone index falling 0.18 per cent and the Europe-wide banking equivalent dropping 0.6 per cent, dragging an index of pan-European stocks 0.1 per cent lower.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.03 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.06 per cent.

Earlier, Asian shares wrung out another decade peak as data showed China's demand for imports remained buoyant, pushing the MSCI world equity index to a fresh high.

Beijing reported imports in October rose 17.2 per cent from a year earlier, beating forecasts of 16 percent, but export growth was just under estimates at 6.9 per cent.