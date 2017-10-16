At midday: TSX extends gains as higher commodity prices lift resources

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, extending its recent gains as upbeat Chinese data lifted global market sentiment and higher commodity prices fueled a rally in resource stocks.

First Quantum Minerals jumped 4.3 per cent at $16.12, while Teck Resources advanced 1.4 per cent at $29.05. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd advanced 7.7 per cent at $4.87. The materials sector, home to mining and other resource companies, rose 0.1 per cent.

Gold futures held above the psychological $1,3000 an ounce level, supported by ongoing geopolitical tensions and weak U.S. economic data. Copper prices advanced 4.0 per cent to $7,160 a tonne, breaking through the $7,000 a tonne mark for the first time in three years as a batch of economic data, including from top consumer China, bolstered demand sentiment.

Story continues below advertisement

Hudbay Minerals surged 6.9 per cent at $10.59 after Eight Capital raised its third quarter earnings per share estimates and price target.

Canadian Natural Resources was up 1.1 per cent at $41.65. The overall energy sector added 0.6 percent as U.S. crude prices gained 1.1 per cent to $52 a barrel. Oil markets rose amid fighting in Iraq's oil-rich city of Kirkuk briefly cut some output from OPEC's second-largest producer.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 31.12 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,838.29.

The index, which saw its fifth straight week of gains last week, rose as much as 15,866.82 on Monday, its strongest level since late February.

Of the index's 10 main groups, eight were in positive territory.

Bombardier Inc stock rose 1.7 per cent to $2.37. The plane and train maker is continuing to look at strategic options for its aerospace division but no deal is imminent, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. The overall industrials group rose 0.1 per cent.

World stocks rose on Monday, boosted by upbeat Chinese data, while oil prices jumped as an escalation in fighting between the Iraqi government and Kurdish forces threatened supply.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Asian shares rallied to a decade high after figures showed China's producer prices beat market expectations to rise 6.9 per cent in September from a year earlier.

Major Wall Street indexes hit fresh records at the market open on gains in financial and technology stocks ahead of a barrage of earnings reports this week.

"The market still wants to be optimistic, it wants to continue to move higher from here," said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside at its highest level since late 2007. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.47 per cent. Emerging market stocks rose 0.48 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei climbed to a level not seen since November 1996. Australian shares extended their winning streak to a fourth straight session to rise 0.6 per cent, while South Korea's stock index set a new record.

Upbeat data from China came before the Communist Party Congress on Wednesday and third-quarter economic data on Thursday. Figures showed China's producer prices beat market expectations to rise 6.9 per cent in September from a year earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

"What has helped risk appetite this morning is that the Chinese inflation data suggests the world's second biggest economy is doing much better than people expected this time a year ago for 2017," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34.9 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 22,906.62, the S&P 500 gained 2 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 2,555.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.27 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 6,619.08.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.09 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.11 per cent.

The euro weakened after the Austrian election put conservative Sebastian Kurz on track to become the next leader. He is seen as likely to seek a coalition with the resurgent far right because his party is far short of a majority.

The euro down 0.16 per cent to $1.1803, while the dollar index rose 0.09 percent naps investors repositioned following disappointing inflation data on Friday that had sent the greenback lower.