At midday: TSX extends gains, rises broadly as CN Rail leads

Canada's main stock index extended its recent gains, rising broadly on Tuesday, with Canadian National Railway and financial stocks leading some of the advance.

At 11:16 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 40.04 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 15,894.66.

The index, which notched its sixth straight week of gains last week, rose as high as 15,922.19 earlier in the session, putting it within striking distance of the index's record of 15,943.09, reached on Feb. 21.

Of the index's 10 main groups, seven were on positive ground, with energy, utilities and healthcare the only declining groups.

CN, Canada's largest rail operator, added 1.6 per cent to $105.14 ahead of its earnings, due after markets close. The overall industrials sector added 0.7 per cent.

Canadian Natural Resources rose 0.7 per cent to $41.44, while the broader energy group erased early gains and sat down 0.2 per cent. Oil prices were higher after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut and forecasters were expecting a further drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.6 per cent to $52.23 a barrel, while Brent crude added 0.5 per cent to $57.63.

Banks and other financial services was up 0.4 per cent, with some Canada's top banks marking influential, but modest gains.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.1 per cent. Fertilizer maker, Potash Corp rose 1.6 per cent to $24.80, while Agrium Inc also advanced 1.5 per cent to $138.37.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd was up 0.9 per cent to $15.05 after Barclays raised its target price on the company.

Hudson's Bay Co shares, which surged as much as 8.7 per cent after the company announced an investment deal and the sale of a 5th Ave property, pared earlier gains to trade up 3 per cent at $12.10.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at a record high on Tuesday after a surge in shares of Caterpillar Inc, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hit a more than five-month peak.

The world's largest construction and mining equipment maker, Caterpillar, beat third-quarter profit and sales estimates and raised its full-year forecasts. The Peoria, Illinois company expects revenue in its construction business to surge about 20 per cent and its mining business to jump 30 per cent. The company's stock was up 4.6 per cent.

3M, another Dow component, which makes products such as autoparts and office supplies, reported upbeat results as well. Its stock was up 6.9 percent.

Corporate earnings have gotten off to a strong start, with 73.2 per cent of the 97 S&P companies beating profit expectations as of Monday versus a 72-percent beat rate over the past four quarters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186.84 points, or 0.8 per cent, to 23,460.8, the S&P 500 gained 3.6 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 2,568.58 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.14 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 6,598.97.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 9/32 in price to yield 2.4081 per cent, from 2.375 per cent late on Monday.

The 30-year U.S. Treasury bond were last down 21/32 in price to yield 2.9226 per cent, from 2.89 per cent late on Monday.

Higher treasury yields are a result of the Federal Reserve's plan to reduce its bond portfolio as well as the expectation of a December interest rate hike, said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"The bond reduction program will affect the long end of the bond curve, so the longer-term yields, like the 5-years and 10-years, have been going up as a result of that," he said.

U.S. Treasury yields tracked European government bond yields higher. German Bund yields hit two-week peaks. Strong business and bank lending surveys backed a growing view the European Central Bank will announce a reduction of its monthly bond purchases on Thursday.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.23 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe hovered below all-time highs, gaining 0.03 percent.

Apple supplier and chipmaker AMS saw a 21.9-per-cent jump after it pointed to strong demand ahead of the iPhone X release. Strong profits from Spain's Caixabank also lifted the IBEX 0.6 percent after its Catalonia-related underperformance.

Japan's Nikkei had extended its 16-day winning streak to a 21-year peak overnight following the weekend election win for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The New Zealand dollar hit a five-month low after the incoming Labour-led coalition government said it plans to review and reform the Central Bank Act to include employment, alongside inflation, as a dual target.

The dollar index rose 0.01 percent as the wait continued for President Donald Trump to name the next head of the U.S. central bank after he said on Monday a decision was "very, very close." Hopes for the passage of a tax cut plan also buoyed the greenback.

Spot gold edged 0.2 per cent lower to $1,278 an ounce, remaining near a two-week low.