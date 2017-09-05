At midday: TSX falls as financials lead retreat

Canada's main stock index lost ground on Tuesday in a broad retreat led by financial stocks as bond yields fell, while gold miners gained and energy stocks perked up with a surge in oil prices and news of a deal in Alberta's oil patch.

The financials group lost 1.1 per cent, following U.S. banks lower as investors flocked into low-risk government debt after markets opened for the first time since North Korea's biggest nuclear missile test yet.

The most influential movers on the Canadian index included Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 1.2 per cent to $91.02, and insurer Manulife Financial Corp, down 2 per cent to $24.17.

At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 119.51 points, or 0.79 per cent, at 15,072.09.

Cenovus Energy jumped 2.8 per cent to $10.23 after the oil company said it would sell its Pelican Lake operations in Alberta for $97-million. The buyer, Canadian Natural Resources, added 0.8 per cent to $39.04.

The energy group fell 0.2 per cent, despite oil prices surging with the resumption of refinery activity in the Gulf of Mexico stoking demand.

All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, although decliners were only outnumbering advancers by a 1.3-to-1 ratio overall.

Industrials fell 1.2 per cent and consumer discretionary stocks were also off 1.1 per cent.

Hudson's Bay Co fell 3.1 per cent to $11.72. The CEO of the company, due to report earnings after the bell, told Reuters its commitment to Europe is "rock solid" as it opened the first of 10 department stores in the Netherlands in the face of pressure from activist investor Jonathan Litt.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 6.8 per cent to $29.43. The diversified miner has risen steadily from a trough below $20 in mid-June as copper prices have lifted off.

Other base metal miners also pulled back, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd down 3.1 per cent to $14.76 and Lundin Mining Corp off 1.7 per cent at $9.56.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5 per cent as gold miners tempered the overall losses with the precious metal trading near its highest price in a year.

Kinross Gold Corp added 3.2 per cent to $5.73 and New Gold Inc jumped 5 per cent to $4.84.

U.S. stocks were lower in late morning trading on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average shedding more than 150 points as tensions around North Korea continued to weigh.

North Korea on Sunday conducted its sixth nuclear test, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb for a long-range missile, marking a dramatic escalation of the regime's stand-off with the United States and its allies.

"It looks as though escalation has gone to the next level, but there are lot of things in the coming weeks that may be causing people to get a little bit more cautious," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

Wall Street may face a rough ride in September, typically the worst month for stocks, if there is a showdown in Washington over the U.S. budget and the federal debt ceiling.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 167.01 points, or 0.76 per cent, at 21,820.55 and the S&P 500 was down 11.95 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,464.6.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 29.90 points, or 0.46 per cent, at 6,405.43.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. Financial stocks were the worst hit, falling 1.46 percent, after an influential Federal Reserve policymaker struck a dovish tone on interest rates.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard said U.S. inflation is falling "well short" of target so the central bank should be cautious about raising interest rates any further until it is confident that prices are headed higher.

Goldman Sachs' fell 3.4 per cent, dragging down the Dow; while the S&P was pulled lower by a more than 2-per-cent fall in shares of JPMorgan and Bank of America.

"As far as interest rates go, everyone's on a holding pattern to see what happens. No one's expecting a September rate hike anyway, but we've got a lot of data until December that could change the chances of a rate hike," Frederick said.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari and his Dallas counterpart, Robert Kaplan, are also slated to speak at different events later in the day.

Data showed new orders for U.S.-made goods recorded their biggest drop in nearly three years, but orders for capital goods were stronger than previously reported, pointing to robust business spending at the start of the third quarter.