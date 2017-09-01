At midday: TSX falls as gold miners, retailers weigh

Canada's main stock index headed lower on Friday in a broad retreat as a string of gold miners and retailers pulled back a day after the index hit a three-week high.

At 11:08 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 12.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,198.99.

The index is still on track for a 0.9-per-cent gain on the week, buoyed by robust earnings reports from the country's biggest banks and evidence of rapid growth in the domestic economy.

Gold miners weighed even as the price of bullion held firm after U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in August.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 0.5 per cent to $22.38 and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd lost 1 per cent to $63.35.

Groceries retailers, under pressure after Amazon cut prices on some items at its just-acquired Whole Foods Market chain, also lost ground. Loblaw Cos Ltd fell 1.9 per cent to $66.46 and Metro Inc was down 1.5 per cent to $40.62.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with two decliners for every advancer overall.

Industrials fell 0.5 per cent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.3 per cent.

The most influential gainers included Toronto-Dominion Bank , which extended gains from Thursday after reporting strong quarterly results. It was up 0.5 per cent to $67.42.

And Alaris Royalty Corp jumped 6.8 per cent to $22.21 after the financing company said it had funded a new partner and CIBC analysts raised their price target on the stock to $23.

BRP Inc, the maker of Ski-Doo vehicles, fell 5.5 per cent to $39.24 despite reporting earnings and revenue that exceeded analysts' expectations.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday, with the Dow hitting the 22,000 mark for the first time in more than two weeks, after a tepid August jobs report increased the likelihood of the Federal Reserve holding back on raising interest rates again this year.

The U.S. economy added 156,000 jobs in August, below the 180,000 expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The unemployment rate edged up to 4.4 per cent from 4.3 per cent, while average hourly earnings increased 0.1 per cent, below the 0.2-per-cent rise expected and 0.3-per-cent increase in July.

The sluggish wage growth follows data from Thursday that showed annual inflation in July advanced at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years.

U.S. short-term interest rate futures rose slightly on Friday, reflecting expectations that the Fed will not raise interest rates before mid-2018.

"This somewhat weaker-than-expected jobs report for August will increase expectations of a continued dovish Federal Reserve, putting immediate downward pressures on interest rates and the dollar," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 57.73 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 22,005.83, the S&P 500 was up 5.96 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,477.61.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 4.82 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 6,433.48.

All three major indexes are on track to post gains for the second straight week, though trading volume remained muted as investors head into the Labor Day weekend.

The equity market could be subject to volatility in September as the month ranks as the worst for stocks, according to the Stock Traders Almanac, producing an average price return of negative 0.5 percent for the S&P 500.

"On a Friday before a long weekend with all the global events going on, people may be thinking this is the time to ... take some profits. The volume is pretty light," said Joe Colleran, head trader at Bank Leumi USA.

Eight of the 11 major sectors were higher, with the financial index's 0.81-per-cent rise leading the advancers.

Ford's shares were up 3 per cent, General Motors 3.1 per cent and Fiat Chrysler 5.7 per cent after better-than-anticipated August sales and as investors bet that damage from Hurricane Harvey would boost demand.

Ambarella was down 21 per cent after a series of price target cuts following a tepid forecast.

Canadian yoga and leisure apparel maker Lululemon Athletica rose 7.7 per cent on earnings beat.