At midday: TSX falls as lower oil prices weigh on energy stocks

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, as a third day of falling oil prices put pressure on the heavyweight energy sector, while financial and mining stocks also pulled the index further from the all-time high it hit earlier this month.

The energy group retreated 2.6 per cent as rising U.S. output pushed oil prices down, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd losing 3.4 per cent to $44.34 and Suncor Energy Inc off 1.5 per cent at $45.55.

Cenovus Energy Inc, which said on Monday it had reached a deal to sell its Weyburn oil facility for $940-million, fell 1.7 per cent to $13.70.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 72.27 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 15,953.99. Eight of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with three decliners for every advancer.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp shed 8 per cent to $93.66 after it reported earnings and revenue that missed expectations and reduced its 2017 organic volume growth forecast.

On the other side of the ledger, Bombardier Inc advanced 1.8 per cent to $3.12 after saying it expects to finalize two recently-announced orders for its CSeries jets by the end of the year.

DHX Media Ltd rose 5.5 per cent to $4.12 after the media content company's earnings beat expectations.

The financials group lost 0.2 per cent, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc down 2 per cent at $52.68.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1 per cent. Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd fell 2.2 per cent to $27.19.

Oil declined on Tuesday for a third day as evidence of rising U.S. output and a gloomier outlook for demand growth in a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) weighed on prices.

U.S. crude fell 2.52 per cent to $55.33 per barrel and Brent was last at $61.51, down 2.61 per cent on the day.

World stocks were down for the fourth day in a row on Tuesday, but strong economic growth in Germany boosted the euro to an almost three-week high.

Wall Street was lower on weak oil prices, uncertainty about U.S. tax policy and the economy's ability to deal with more interest rate hikes. European stocks fell to a two-month low.

U.S. Treasury two-year note yields climbed to a nine-year peak while long-dated debt yields fell, flattening the yield curve flattened for a second straight day, while investors braced for a Federal Reserve December rate hike.

In Germany a 0.8-per-cent third-quarter growth reading beat forecasts and showed the economy expanding at annualized rates of more than 3 percent.

"It's been a euro trade today, and it's stronger against just about everything," Brad Bechtel, managing director FX at Jefferies in New York, said. "The numbers out of Germany were pretty good last night."

The dollar index fell 0.45 per cent, with the euro up 0.81 percent to $1.1759.

On Wall Street the defensive utilities sector had the strongest showing while the energy sector was among the weakest.

"You're at the end of the earnings season, economic data is all distorted because of the hurricanes, I don't think there is going to be any clear picture until we get a firm yes or no for the tax bill," Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 55.29 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 23,384.41, the S&P 500 lost 7.42 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 2,577.42 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.04 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 6,738.56.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.57 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.18 percent.

Monetary policy was also on traders' minds with the heads of the U.S., European, British and Japanese central banks attending a European Central Bank conference in Frankfurt.

The U.S. two-year yield hit a nine-year peak just shy of 1.7 per cent, up from Monday's 1.687 per cent.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 5/32 in price to yield 2.3842 per cent, from 2.4 percent late on Monday.

The mood in Asia was gloomy after China's retail sales in industrial output data missed market expectations.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.4 per cent in its third consecutive day of losses. Japan's Nikkei was unchanged after four sessions of losses.

Gold inched down to $1,272.50 an ounce.