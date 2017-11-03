At midday: TSX falls for second consecutive day

Canada's main stock index pulled away from record highs reached this week, falling for the second day in a row on Friday as bank, industrial and mining stocks helped lead the market's retreat.

The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent, with almost all of Canada's top banks losing modest ground. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd fell 3.6 per cent to $671.26 after third- quarter profit fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Genworth MI Canada Inc's 5.5-per-cent rise to $42.72 after reporting a better-than-expected third-quarter profit offset some of the decline.

Industrials fell 0.2 per cent, with Canadian National Railway's 0.3-per-cent slip to $102.57 the most influential drag on the index. Canadian Pacific Railway also weighed, falling 0.6 per cent to $222.97.

Bombardier Inc climbed 4.4 per cent to $3.08 after several analysts raised their target prices. Shares touched as high as $3.11, the aircraft maker's best level since January 2015.

At 11:03 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 29.54 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 15,985.45. It was the index's first consecutive decline since embarking on a rally eight weeks ago in September.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six lost ground.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 percent. Teck Resources declined 1.7 per cent to $26.43. Western Forest Products Inc slumped 3 per cent to $2.61 after reporting a weaker-than-expected third quarter.

The energy group climbed 0.4 percent as oil prices held steady near two-year highs with a tighter crude market attracting more buyers.

Parkland Fuel Co jumped 5.5 per cent to $26.74 after reporting third-quarter results, while Crew Energy Inc fumbled 2 per cent to $4.41, following target price cuts by analysts after the company reported results.

On the domestic data front, the Canadian economy added more jobs than expected in October as wages posted their biggest gain in 18 months. But separate trade data for September was much gloomier, showing the trade deficit remaining at $3.18-billion as imports and exports dropped for a fourth consecutive month.

U.S. Stocks held steady on Friday after a report showed that the U.S. job market strengthened last month, but not by quite as much as expected.

While stock indexes flipped between small gains and losses, bond and commodity markets were also relatively quiet, with few big moves.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index was close to flat at 2,580, as of 11:15 a.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 6 points, or less than 0.1 per cent, to 23,522, and the Nasdaq composite rose nearly 17 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 6,731.

Employers added 261,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate dipped to 4.1 per cent, its lowest level in nearly 17 years. But job growth was weaker than economists forecast. So was growth in wages: Average hourly earnings were up 2.4 per cent from a year earlier, a slowdown from September's growth, which was revised down to 2.8 per cent. Workers are still waiting for the strengthening job market to lead to bigger paychecks.

Economists said the last two months' jobs reports have been difficult to parse because of the damage that hurricanes did across broad swaths of the economy. The government initially said employers cut 33,000 jobs in September, but on Friday it said that employment actually grew by 18,000 during the month.

Reports on the economy have been mostly encouraging recently, which has spurred expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at its next meeting in December. It would be the third increase this year.

Economists said Friday's jobs report likely won't change that timetable.

The Fed is slowly reining in the stimulus it provided the economy following the Great Recession. Besides gradually raising interest rates, it's also trimming its bond-investment portfolio. Economists expect the slow pace to continue, even as a new chairman arrives. President Donald Trump on Thursday nominated Jerome "Jay" Powell to succeed Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

Technology stocks were among the market's strongest, continuing a trend that has held for much of this year. Tech stocks in the S&P 500 have jumped 36 per cent this year, more than double the 15 per cent rise for the overall index.

Apple rose $4.08, or 2.4 per cent, to $172.19 after it reported stronger revenue and earnings for the latest quarter than analysts forecast. A new iPhone model is debuting Friday, and Apple said it expects the $1,000 phone to make this holiday season its best quarter ever.

American International Group fell to one of the sharpest losses in the S&P 500 after it reported weaker results for the latest quarter than analysts expected. AIG shares dropped $2.95, or 4.5 per cent, to $62.03.

It's an outlier in what's been a mostly better-than-expected earnings season. The majority of companies have delivered higher profits than Wall Street had forecast, with growth particularly strong for the technology sector.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 10 cents to $54.64 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 14 cents to $60.76 per barrel.

Gold fell $10.80 to $1,2767.30 per ounce, silver fell 32 cents to $16.82 per ounce and copper dropped 3 cents to $3.11 per pound.

The French CAC 40 slipped 0.1 per cent, Germany's DAX rose 0.2 per cent and the FTSE 100 in London was virtually flat.

South Korea's Kospi index rose 0.5 per cent, and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.3 per cent. Japan's market was closed for a holiday.

