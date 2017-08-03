At midday: TSX flat amid earnings surprises

Canada's main stock index was flat in morning trading on Thursday, boosted by shares of companies reporting positive earnings surprises, including Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.

The major oil sands operator's stock jumped 3.8 per cent to $40.05 after it reported quarterly profit that topped estimates and said it will cut capital spending.

Other companies getting earnings-related boosts included gold miners Kinross Gold Corp and smaller rival Alamos Gold Inc as well as financial services company Altus Group Ltd.

Story continues below advertisement

Kinross added 7.3 per cent to $5.58, Alamos jumped 9.3 per cent to $9.61, and Altus surged 13.9 per cent to $13.01.

The gains were offset by a sharp fall in shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd, down 10.4 per cent at $18.38, after the natural gas developer lowered its 2017 production guidance while keeping its capital budget unchanged.

A 15.7-per-cent plunge in Sierra Wireless Inc stock also weighed on the market after the technology company missed earnings expectations, provided lower-than-expected guidance, and announced a plan to buy another company.

Major telecom company BCE Inc slipped 0.6 percent to $59.03 after reporting strong wireless business growth that was offset by weakness in its fixed-line operations and higher expenses.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 6.41 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 15,259.22.

Six of the index's 10 main sectors moved higher, although decliners were outnumbering advancers by a 1.6-to-1 ratio overall.

Alternative lender Home Capital Group was down 2.5 per cent to $13.42 saying it expects tougher new rules on mortgage lending proposed by Canada's financial regulator to have a material impact on its business.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Auto supplier Linamar Corp rose 0.9 per cent to $68.58 after reporting higher-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue after the bell on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq lost ground in late morning trading on Thursday as tech stocks slipped, while the Dow moved above the 22,000 mark to hit a new record.

The S&P tech index - which has been the best performer in 2017, with a 23-per-cent rise - was down 0.39 per cent.

Apple, Amazon and Microsoft were top drags on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

However, Tesla's 7.20-per-cent jump eased some pressure on the tech-heavy index after the luxury electric car maker reported quarterly revenue that more than doubled.

"The tech sector is going through a consolidation phase where people are taking some money away from big names and putting it towards underperformers," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab.

Story continues below advertisement

"I don't see that as a bad thing as it helps broaden out this rally."

Quarterly earnings remain in the spotlight to see if valuations are justified, especially with the S&P 500 trading at around 18 times earnings estimates for the next 12 months, well above its long-term average of 15 times.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are now expected to have climbed 11.4 per cent in the second quarter, up from an 8-per-cent rise estimated at the start of the month, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"As long as earnings and revenue continue to grow and we remain in a low-rate environment, higher valuations can be justified," Mr. Frederick said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 12.84 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 22,029.08, the S&P 500 was down 3.26 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,474.31 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 10.08 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 6,352.57.

Six of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the energy index's 0.70-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

Investors are also keeping an eye on economic data for clues on the health of the economy ahead of the keenly awaited monthly payrolls data on Friday.

The Labor Department data showed weekly jobless claims fell last week, pointing to a tightening labour market, but a report from the Institute for Supply Management showed its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.9 last month from 57.4 in June.

U.S.-listed shares of Israeli drugs company Teva slumped 18.08 per cent after it reported a steeper-than-expected drop in second-quarter earnings and cut its interim dividend.

Yum Brands fell 1.17 per cent, while Dish Network lost 1.75 per cent after releasing their earning reports.