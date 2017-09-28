At midday: TSX flat as BlackBerry, Bombardier offset broader losses

Canada's main stock index held steady on Thursday as broader declines were offset by a strong rally in BlackBerry Ltd and Bombardier Inc stocks.

BlackBerry reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on record sales for its closely watched software unit, sending its shares surging 12.4 per cent to $12.96. BlackBerry was the most influential driver on the positive side for the index and also helped lift the technology sector by 0.8 per cent.

Bombardier Inc rebounded from sharp losses in the previous session after the company was dealt major setbacks in its aerospace and rail units. The shares advanced 5.2 per cent to $2.21. The overall industrials group remain unchanged.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International fell 5.2 per cent to $17.03, pushing the healthcare group down 1.3 per cent.

Metro Inc gave back some of Wednesday's rally following news it was in talks to buy pharmacy chain Jean Coutu for $3.6-billion. Metro was down 1.7 per cent at $42.89, while Jean Coutu was down 1.3 per cent at $24.23.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 15.16 points, or 0.10 per cent, to 15,624.82.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were higher on the day.

The energy group seesawed throughout the morning and was last down 0.02 per cent. Energy stocks lost steam as crude oil prices pared early gains, with U.S. crude prices up 0.5 per cent to $52.38 a barrel after climbing as much as 1.5 per cent earlier.

Gains in McDonald's propped up the Dow in late morning trading on Thursday, while losses in financial and technology stocks pressured the other two major Wall Street indexes.

McDonald's rose 2.5 per cent, its biggest single-day percentage gain in more than 2 months, after Longbow Research upgraded the stock to "buy," saying its third-quarter comparable sales were ahead of market estimates.

The financial index was the biggest loser among the 11 major S&P sectors, falling 0.29 per cent, after rising sharply on Wednesday on hopes of an interest rate hike in December.

Technology sector slipped back into the red after gaining for two straight days, with Apple's 0.85-per-cent fall weighing on all three indexes.

"You see the market giving back a bit from yesterday, it's taking some profits off the reflation move," said Jeff Zipper, managing director at the U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve in Palm Beach, Florida.

"There is some rotation out of technology into some of the reflation trade sectors."

Investors also assessed President Donald Trump's tax plan, which called for tax cuts for most Americans, but prompted criticism that it favored business and the rich and could add trillions of dollars to the deficit.

The Commerce Department report showed the economy grew a bit faster than previously estimated in the second quarter, but the momentum probably slowed in the third quarter as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma temporarily curbed activity.

The hurricanes also pushed up initial claims for state unemployment benefits for the week ended Sept. 23, the Labor Department said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 11.7 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 22,352.41, the S&P 500 was down 0.78 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,506.26 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 12.55 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 6,440.71.

AbbVie was the biggest boost to the S&P, rising more than 6 percent, after announcing a global resolution of intellectual property-related litigation with Amgen.

Abbott also rose more than 4 per cent after the U.S. FDA approved the company's glucose monitoring device.

Rite Aid slumped more than 11 per cent after reporting lower-than-expected revenue mainly due to a drop in reimbursement rates and the number of prescriptions it filled.