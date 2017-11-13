At midday: TSX flat as materials rally, energy dips

Canada's main stock index was little changed on Monday, recovering from an earlier 10-day low, as gains for the materials group offset losses for energy shares and investors weighed an uncertain outlook for the proposed U.S. tax overhaul.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.7 per cent.

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc, surged 13.2 per cent to $19.81 after the manufacturer of specialty tapes reported stronger-than-expected revenue for the third quarter.

Story continues below advertisement

Teck Resources Ltd climbed 2.9 per cent to $28.08, while copper, one of the metals that the company produces, advanced 2.0 per cent to $6,920 a tonne.

At 11:22 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 5.57 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 16,044.83.

It touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 3 at 15,999.10, as uncertainty over the U.S. tax legislation being considered in Congress pushed world stock markets further away from recent record highs..

Four of the index's 10 main groups were lower, with energy retreating 0.4 per cent even as oil prices rose.

Cenovus Energy Inc fell 1.5 per cent to $14.07 and Enbridge Inc slipped 0.5 per cent to $46.07.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, which had surged last week to a record high after reporting quarterly earnings, fell 5.9 per cent to $31.00.

Industrials slipped 0.3 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Financials, which account for 35 per cent of the index's weight, were little changed.

Wall Street was little changed in late morning trading on Monday as GE's dismal outlook weighed on indexes and investors fretted over the future of the U.S. tax reform plan.

General Electric dropped 4.4 per cent after the industrial conglomerate cut its 2018 profit forecast, slashed dividend and unveiled a restructuring plan.

With the third-quarter earnings season on its last leg, investors are closely tracking developments around the tax bill as well as economic data to make their bets.

Senate Republicans last week unveiled a new plan that differed from the House of Representatives' version and there were few signs of a compromise.

"The process is moving forward. We've listened to snippets of state local taxes and deductions. But we won't really know what the end result looks like unless they put together in the Senate and House version," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Story continues below advertisement

"The real difficulty will be pulling the two things together."

Hopes of lower taxes, one of President Donald Trump's main campaign promises, have helped drive the S&P 500 up 20 per cent since the 2016 presidential election.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.93 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 23,420.28, the S&P 500 was down 0.94 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 2,581.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 6.56 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 6,744.38.

Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower led by industrial stocks. Investors turned to defensive utilities and consumer staples stocks amid the tax bill uncertainty.

Toymaker Mattel jumped about 20 per cent after a report that rival Hasbro has made an approach to acquire the company. Hasbro rose 6.6 per cent.

Qualcomm rose 1.44 per cent after the chipmaker rejected rival Broadcom's $103-billion takeover bid, saying the offer "dramatically" undervalued the company.

Oil prices held steady in a tight range Monday, with support from Middle East tensions and record long bets by fund managers balanced by rising U.S. production.

Brent crude futures were down a modest 5 cents at $63.47 a barrel, but remained close to two-year highs after rising 14 percent so far this month. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 21 cents to $56.95.

Middle East tensions have supported the market, despite concerns that output could rise further.

"The rise by Saudi Arabia to produce more than 10 million barrels per day would have registered more," said John Kilduff Partner at Again Capital. "This is a new level of geopolitical risk," he said. Additionally, the market has less supply overhang than it did a year ago, he said.

On the supply side, tensions in the Middle East raised the prospect of disruptions, traders said. A purge this month of Saudi Arabia's leadership by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is one of the key factors raising concerns about political stability of the region's largest oil producer.

Other regional concerns include war in Yemen and growing tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran is a concern to investors too.

Additionally, traders said it was unclear whether a strong earthquake that hit Iran and Iraq on Sunday had affected the region's oil production.

Bahrain said at the weekend that an explosion that caused a fire at its main oil pipeline on Friday was caused by sabotage, linking the attack to Iran, which denied any role.

Traders said crude prices were well supported as output cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have contributed to a reduction in excess supply that had dogged markets since 2014.

OPEC forecast higher demand for its oil in 2018 and said its production-cutting deal with rival producers was reducing excess oil in storage, pointing to an even tighter global market next year. However, it also pointed out that Saudi output had risen above 10 million barrels per day.

The level of inventories held by industrialized above the five-year average "has fallen by more than 50 percent in 2017, with inventories currently at around 160 million barrels," consultancy Timera Energy said.

"If current trends continue, inventories are likely to return to the five-year average at some stage in 2018," it said, adding that strong demand had also helped reduce the glut.

OPEC has sought to push stocks to the five-year average.

Hedge funds increased holdings of Brent futures and options in the latest week, extending their bet on a rally to the highest on record. Managers now hold net long positions equivalent to nearly 544 million barrels of oil.

"Overall, there are a few reasons for confidence - compliance from OPEC - and it seems likely they'll extend the cut," said Jasper Lawler, a market strategist at London Capital Group, referring to the output deal due to expire in March.

U.S. producers added nine oil rigs last week, the biggest jump since June, raising the count to 738, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.