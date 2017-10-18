At midday: TSX flat despite CP Rail jump

Canada's main stock index fell modestly on Wednesday as Canadian Pacific Railway jumped after better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

CP Rail was the biggest lift on the index, up 5.5 per cent at $221.26, after the company also raised its full-year profit forecast.

The results gave a boost to its railroad operator peer Canadian National Railway, which gained 1.1 per cent to $101.52. The two companies helped lift the industrials sector 1.3 per cent.

The energy sector fell 0.2 per cent as oil prices erased early gains and sat down on the day.

Encana Corp, which holds its investor day on Wednesday, rose 2.8 per cent to $14.70.

At 11:26 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.70 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,807.20. Of the index's 10 main groups, six were higher.

A decline in resource shares tempered gains on the Toronto market as stocks of gold producers declined with gold prices pressured by a firmer U.S. dollar amid speculation over who will be the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Barrick Gold fell 1.1 per cent to $20.09, while Teck Resources was off 2.1 per cent to $27.57. The materials sector declined 0.5 per cent, while the gold subsector was down 1 per cent.

Shares of Bombardier fell 2 per cent to $2.68, after gaining more than 15 per cent in the previous session after Airbus agreed to take a majority stake in the company's CSeries jetliner.

Wall Street hit new records on strong earnings and the dollar extended a winning streak on Wednesday, boosted by rising Treasury yields as investors focused on monetary policy.

U.S. Treasury yields hit years-long highs and the difference in yield between U.S. 5-year and 30-year Treasuries fell to the lowest since November 2007 as expectations for tighter global monetary policy pushed investors to sell shorter-dated Treasuries.

"The general tone from Fed speakers this week has been more on the hawkish side," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale. "That and the global removal of accommodation is something markets have noticed."

Rajappa said U.S. yields were rising in concert with European government bonds on expectations the European Central Bank, could signal a rollback of monetary stimulus on Thursday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 was boosted by strong earnings from heavyweight International Business Machines, which helped the Dow Jones Industrial Average open above 23,000 for the first time.

"We're in a sweet spot where the economy is growing not too strong and not too weak, the Fed's tightening but not too rapidly, and earnings continue to expand. All the news is positive," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 121.94 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 23,119.38, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 2,560.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.06 points, or 0 per cent, to 6,623.72.

Meanwhile, benchmark 10-year notes last fell 13/32 in price to yield 2.3447 per cent, from 2.298 percent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond last fell 32/32 in price to yield 2.8531 per cent, from 2.803 percent late on Tuesday.

The dollar rose for a fifth straight day, boosted by soaring Treasury yields.

The dollar index rose 0.09 per cent, with the euro up 0.05 per cent to $1.1772.

"It's all about the yields this week, so far," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.

In Europe, stocks edged up with a raft of company results in focus. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.22 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.11 per cent.

In commodity markets, Brent oil prices retreated from three-week highs reached earlier in the day on Wednesday and U.S. crude declined, after a surprising fall-off in U.S. refining runs boosted inventories of gasoline and diesel.

U.S. crude fell 0.25 percent to $51.75 per barrel and Brent was last at $57.85, down 0.05 percent on the day.

Gold fell for a third straight session on pressure from a firmer dollar amid speculation that the next chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve could be a policy hawk. Spot gold dropped 0.3 per cent to $1,280.53 an ounce.