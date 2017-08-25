At midday: TSX inches lower, Tahoe plunges as court upholds mine suspension

Canada's main stock index inched lower on Friday as gains for a string of financial stocks were partly offset by a plunge in Tahoe Resources Inc after a court upheld a suspension of the license for its Escobal project in Guatemala, one of the world's largest silver mines.

Tahoe was one of the most influential weights on the index, falling 17.93 per cent to C$5.63, while pipeline companies also pulled back after sharp gains in recent sessions.

Investors were buying into heavyweight financial stocks, with Toronto-Dominion Bank adding 0.23 per cent to C$64.92 and Bank of Nova Scotia up 0.43 per cent to C$77.83. Both are due to report quarterly earnings next week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 2.12 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 15,074.04.

The energy group was barely higher despite oil prices jumping as U.S. refineries braced for Hurricane Harvey.

Pipeline companies weighed on the group, with Enbridge Inc down 1.0 per cent at C$50.68 and TransCanada Corp off 0.71 per cent at C$62.94. As dividend-payers, pipeline firms are sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations.

Investors are focused this week on the annual central banker symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for clues on the direction of European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve policy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen did not mention monetary policy in prepared marks for a speech at the conference on Friday.

Wall Street was higher in late morning trading on Friday as investors perceived Yellen's remarks as dovish and on news that President Donald Trump will turn his attention to long-awaited tax reform next week.

The S&P 500 and the Dow are on course to snap a two-week losing streak, while the Nasdaq was poised to post its first week of gain in five.

Yellen, as widely expected, did not mention monetary policy in her speech at the annual conference.

However, she said that the reforms put in place after the 2007-2009 financial crisis have strengthened the financial system, without impeding economic growth.

"There was a risk that Yellen would've said something. She didn't say anything, so people can do what they wanted to do in the first place, which was position themselves for September," said Marc Chandler, chief global currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

Chandler said Yellen's Jackson Hole speech was "an event in the sense that people had to get to the other side of the hurdle".

Also helping sentiment was news that President Donald Trump will turn his attention to his campaign promise of implementing tax reform.

"Starting next week, the president's agenda and calendar is going to revolve around tax reform," National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn told the Financial Times.

Cohn also said that despite pressure on him to both resign from and stay in his post, he was "reluctant to leave".

In the past two weeks, speculation about the departure of Cohn, along with the recent unrest in the White House, had sparked concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement its pro-growth agenda, including on tax reform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 56.31 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 21,839.71 and the S&P 500 was up 6.96 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,445.93.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 1.71 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,269.62.

However, traders said volumes were low, as they tend to be during the summer months, which tended to make market moves more pronounced.

The telecom, industrials, and energy sectors were the leaders.

Oil majors Exxon and Chevron rose about 1 per cent, helped by a rise in oil prices as the industry braces for Hurricane Harvey, which may become the biggest storm to hit the U.S. mainland in more than a decade.

Shares of Autodesk were up about 4 per cent after the software maker raised its forecast.

Ulta Beauty sank nearly 9 per cent after the retailer's comparable sales and profit forecast missed estimates.