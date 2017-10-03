At midday: TSX lifted by banks, resource stocks; TMX Group tumbles

Canada's main stock index rose slightly on Tuesday as gains in the resource and financial sectors offset a decline in shares of TMX Group after Scotia Capital and Alberta Investment Management said they would cut their stake in the company.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.26 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 15,737.26. Of the index's 10 main groups, five were in positive territory, led by materials and financial stocks.

Shares of TMX tumbled 3.7 per cent to $68.01 after the two companies agreed to reduce their stake in the Toronto Stock Exchange owner to less than 5 per cent each.

Story continues below advertisement

Bank of Nova Scotia, which owns Scotia Capital, edged up 0.4 per cent at $80.29.

The financial sector overall helped support the market, rising 0.32 per cent. Toronto Dominion Bank was the biggest lift on the index, rising 0.6 per cent to $71.71, while Royal Bank of Canada gained 0.6 per cent to $97.69.

The gains helped the Toronto market join a global equity rally, with world shares extending their run of record highs amid encouraging U.S. data.

The materials sector also boosted the index, up 0.8 per cent, with First Quantum Minerals up 2.4 per cent at $14.83, while the gold producers subsector rose 1 per cent.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp rose 1.9 per cent to $44.49 the day after the company said it has closed its acquisition of Veresen Inc.

All the three main U.S. stock indexes hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a rally in tech stocks and gains in Ford Motor and General Motors after the carmakers reported strong September sales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 76.36 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 22,633.96, while the S&P 500 was up 2.37 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 2,531.49.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.11 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 6,522.83.

Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, led by technology and consumer discretionary sectors.

Major automakers posted higher U.S. new vehicle sales in September, as consumers in hurricane-hit parts of the country rushed to replace flood-damaged cars.

However, the market traded in a narrow range as investors awaited upcoming quarterly earnings from big names to help justify the lofty valuations.

Third-quarter earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to increase 5.5 per cent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters research, after rising a better-than-expected 12.3 per cent in the second quarter.

"Tech has been in leadership for the first nine months of this year," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Story continues below advertisement

The sector is stabilizing as seasonal rotation ends and investors are looking at the stocks as opportunities now, he said.

The markets have been scaling new highs and on Monday found support from factory data that pointed to underlying strength in the U.S. economy.

The encouraging data helped world shares touch their latest record highs on Tuesday, while lifting the dollar to its loftiest in 1-1/2 months.

"The first two days of October seem to be a continuation of what happened in the last two weeks of September ... we're gradually grinding higher in the month of October," said Hogan.

General Motors' shares rose 2.7 per cent to a record high of $43.27, while Ford's stock was up 2.23 per cent at $12.37.

But rival Tesla Inc. was down 2 per cent in early trading but recovered after the luxury electric vehicle maker said its planned ramp-up for the new Model 3 mass-market sedan faced production bottlenecks.

Lennar Corp.'s shares rose about 3.2 per cent following a higher-than-expected quarterly profit from the No.2 U.S. homebuilder.

Reuters