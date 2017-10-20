At midday: TSX near eight-month high on broad-based gains

Canada's main stock index was broadly higher on Friday, touching its strongest level in nearly eight months, as rail companies, banks and miners led gains.

At 11:43 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 51.76 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,869.76. It reached as high as 15,879.34, the highest level since Feb. 23.

Consumer staples, home to grocers and other food producers, was the only declining group among the index's 10 key sectors, slipping 0.3 per cent.

The retreat in consumer staples stocks come as retail sales data for August showed an unexpected fall, led by a 2.5-per-cent drop at food and beverage stores.

Financial stocks, which make up about a third of the index's weight and can drive direction even when individual stock moves are modest, gained 0.4 per cent. Canada's four largest banks were among the top 10 most influential advancing stocks, with most making gains under 0.6 per cent.

Canadian Pacific Railway extended its gains this week after reporting better than expected third-quarter profit late on Tuesday, and was up another 1.7 per cent to $224.55. Canadian National Railway advanced 0.5 per cent to $103.18. he overall industrials sector rose 0.7 per cent.

The materials group, which includes minin g and other resource firms, added 0.6 per cent as nickel prices hit a six-week high and copper prices remained above $7,000 a tonne.

Teck Resources Ltd rallied 3 per cent to $28.62.

New Gold Inc jumped 4.9 per cent to $4.68 after Canaccord Genuity raised its rating and target price.

On the down side, Klondex Mines Ltd fell 8.6 per cent to $4.02 after the company reported third quarter production results.

DHX Media Ltd plunged 4.4 per cent to $4.31.

Technology and bank stocks lifted Wall Street on Friday and investor optimism received a fresh boost from Washington, where the Trump administration inched a step closer to implementing tax-cut plan.

Bank of America jumped 1.8 percent and Goldman Sachs rose 1 per cent, trailing a rise in U.S. Treasury yields and Apple's 0.8-per-cent gain led the recovery in technology stocks.

Hopes of tax cuts have helped the market rally, as companies expect the move to lift economic growth and inflation.

The Senate on Thursday approved a budget blueprint for the 2018 fiscal year that will pave the way for Republicans to pursue a tax-cut package without Democratic support.

"It clearly is a positive and has added to the sentiment," said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"Any legislative action that promotes economic growth, clearly will be additive to not only sentiment but presumably earnings."

Third-quarter earnings season is under way and 183 S&P 500 companies are expected to report earnings next week. So far more than 70 per cent of the 88 S&P 500 companies have beat profit expectations.

The S&P and the Dow were on track to post gains for the sixth straight week and the Nasdaq for the fourth straight week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 77.78 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 23,240.82, the S&P 500 was up 7.26 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 2,569.36 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 22.59 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 6,627.66.

Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, led by a 0.89-per-cent gain in the financial index.

PayPal's 4.8-per-cent rise after upbeat earnings also lifted the tech stocks.

General Electric shares slipped 3.18 per cent after the industrial conglomerate reported a profit miss and slashed its earnings forecast.

Procter & Gamble dipped 3.19 per cent after the company's sales narrowly missed estimates.

Celgene slumped more than 10 per cent after the company decided to abandon testing a drug to treat Crohn's disease.