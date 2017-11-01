At midday: TSX powers to fourth consecutive record high on resources

Canada's main stock index touched a fresh record for a fourth straight day on Wednesday, mirroring new highs on Wall Street, as higher commodity prices fueled energy and mining stocks and drove broad-based gains.

Suncor Energy rose 1.3 per cent to $44.37 while Encana Corp surged 3.8 per cent to $15.66. The two companies were the most influential drivers on the index and helped lift the overall energy sector for its fifth day of gains. The sector, which was up 1.6 per cent, has advanced some 9 per cent over that period.

Oil and gas companies were powered by prices of crude, which hit their highest since mid-2015 as data showed OPEC has significantly improved compliance on its pledge to cut supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

NuVista Energy jumped 7.1 per cent to $8.59 after analysts raised their ratings and price targets following the company's third quarter results.

At 11:12 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 41.35 points, or 0.26 percent, to 16,066.94. The index rose as high as 16,105.88 during the session, for its fourth-straight intraday record.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3 per cent, as gold prices rose on caution ahead of the Federal Reserve policy statement and this week's confirmation of the new Fed chair.

Nickel prices also surged nearly six percent to two-year highs on demand expectations.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd rallied 4.4 per cent to $15.07, while Teck Resources advanced 3.6 per cent to $27.32. Goldcorp Inc was up 1.7 per cent at $17.13.

Financial services stocks gained 0.1 per cent, but gains were tempered by a 6-per-cent drop to $56.68 in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp after the company reported a revenue miss amid uncertainty in Europe.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Industrials were among the few declining sectors, falling 0.4 per cent, with WestJet Airlines Ltd slumping 5.2 per cent to $25.57.

The S&P and the Dow were higher on Wednesday, as energy stocks gained from a jump in oil prices and strong private jobs data pointed to the strength in the labor market, while Apple's 1-per-cent drop limited gains on the Nasdaq.

The recent rally on Wall Street has been supported by strong third-quarter results from technology and consumer companies amid concerns over stretched valuations.

"Earnings drive the markets, and they continue to be really good," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.

Third-quarter earnings have been largely positive, with 73 per cent of the S&P 500 companies that have reported topping profit expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data. That is above the 72-per-cent profit-beat rate in the past four quarters.

On Wednesday, cosmetics maker Estee Lauder, US Steel and Garmin all reported strong results. Estee Lauder rose nearly 10 per cent, US Steel 11 per cent and Garmin 5.51 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Investors are also tracking the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting that concludes later on Wednesday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rates unchanged as speculation swirls on who will be its next leader, but will likely point to a firming economy as it edges closer to a possible rate rise next month.

"I don't believe anybody in the world thinks the Fed is going to do anything with the interest rates now. What they may say about December or next year is what the market is watching for," said Kinahan.

The White House has said President Donald Trump will announce his Fed pick on Thursday. Mr. Trump is expected to choose Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is seen as more stock-market friendly, sources have told Reuters.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 120.91 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 23,498.15, the S&P 500 was up 10.24 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 2,585.5 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 8.55 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 6,736.22.

U.S. private employers hired 235,000 workers in October, the most since March and exceeding a median forecast of 200,000 among economists polled by Reuters, the ADP National Employment Report showed.

The focus now shifts to Friday's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report for October. The report will include both public and private-sector employment.

Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, led by gains in the energy sector.

Oil hit its highest since mid-2015 on data that showed OPEC significantly improved compliance with its pledged supply cuts and Russia is also widely expected to keep to the deal.

Exxon and Chevron gained 0.50 per cent.