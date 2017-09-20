At midday: TSX rallies to 12-week high

Canada's main stock index rallied to an almost 12-week high on Wednesday with Air Canada and energy stocks driving broad gains as investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

Six of the 10 most influential gainers on the index came from the energy group, which climbed 1.3 per cent. The sector benefited from higher oil prices, which were on course for their largest third-quarter gain in 13 years.

Canadian Natural Resources rose 2.4 per cent to $41.45, while Encana Corp advanced 2.2 per cent to $13.39.

Air Canada shares surged 7.5 per cent to $25.09 after several analysts raised their target prices and ratings on the airline following its update of its 2018 to 2020 financial goals.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 76.64 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 15,369.61, with 9 of the index's 10 key groups higher.

The index exceeded its highest level since June 29 at 15,350.76.

Still, investors' focus was on the Fed, which was due to unveil its latest policy decision and forecasts this afternoon.

The financials group gained 0.3 per cent, and the industrials sector rose 0.8 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent.

U.S. stocks and the dollar were steady on Wednesday with investors cautious ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve statement that may give clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates for a third time this year.

MSCI's World index, which tracks stocks in 46 countries, was up 0.1 per cent and hit another record, while U.S. Treasuries prices gained slightly.

With the Fed due to release its latest policy statement at 2 p.m. ET, caution prevailed. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to announce that it will begin paring its bond holdings, and many analysts and investors expect the reductions may begin in October.

While the Fed is expected to hold rates steady, investors are keen to see the Fed's economic projections and any other signals on whether a rate increase in December is likely.

"If they are slightly more dovish in their language, I think you could see a reversal in the banks, but I don't see a lot of activity," said Aaron Clark, portfolio manager at GW&K Investment Management.

The S&P financial index was up 0.2 per cent on Wednesday after rising 0.8 per cent in the previous session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.85 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 22,380.65, the S&P 500 lost 0.67 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 2,505.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.10 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,440.23.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index lost 0.18 per cent.

Markets are pricing in a 58-percent probability of the Fed raising rates in December, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

The European Central Bank is widely expected to say next month that it will begin scaling back its asset-purchase stimulus program from January, even though a stronger euro, which dampens inflation, has complicated the outlook.

The dollar index fell 0.01 per cent, with the euro unchanged at $1.1992.

The New Zealand dollar hit its strongest in more than a month at $0.7374 after a poll showed the ruling National Party regaining a wide lead over the opposition before Saturday's election. In the bond market, benchmark 10-year notes were last up in 3/32 price to yield 2.232 per cent, from 2.243 per cent on Tuesday. Oil prices were higher, but pared gains after data showed a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude rose 1.78 per cent to $50.36 per barrel and Brent was last at $55.85, up 1.73 percent on the day.