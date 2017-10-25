At midday: TSX retreats as CN Rail disappoints, Roots tumbles in debut

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday with Canadian National Railway Co leading the retreat after results missed forecasts.

Canada's largest rail operator gave up all of the previous session's pre-earnings gains and fell 1.9 per cent to $103.46, after several analysts also cut their price targets on the company. Industrials fell 0.7 per cent.

Roots Corp, tumbled 15.8 per cent to $10.10 in its trading debut in Toronto after raising $200-million in an initial public offering.

At 11:14 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 64.89 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 15,840.25.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six sectors lost ground.

TransCanada Corp was one of the most influential decliners after CN Rail, falling 1.4 per cent to $60.06. The company said earlier on Wednesday it was selling its Ontario solar assets for $54- million.

The overall energy group, however, was little changed, with oil prices steady after data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories.

Another industrial stock, Air Canada, was down 0.8 per cent to $26.14 after opening higher following quarterly results that were better than expected.

The heavily-weighted financial services sector slipped 0.1 per cent with Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd sliding 1.3 per cent to $646.56.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer producers, lost 0.2 per cent.

Tempering some of the losses included Telus Corp, which rose 2.5 per cent to $46.85. The broader telecoms group gained 1 per cent.

On the economic front, the Bank of Canada held interest rates steady, as expected, but expressed caution as it considers future moves given the risks and uncertainties facing the economy.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday after a handful of companies reported lackluster earnings reports, while 10-year U.S. Treasury note yields hit a 7-month peak.

AT&T fell 4.1 per cent, dragging the S&P 500 index after the U.S. No. 2 wireless carrier's quarterly results missed estimates. Chipotle Mexican Grill plummeted 14.8 per cent after the burrito chain also posted disappointing sales and earnings.

Earnings still have gotten off to a strong start, with 72.1 per cent of 165 S&P companies beating profit expectations as of Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 72.9 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 23,368.86, the S&P 500 lost 12.4 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 2,556.73 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.63 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 6,571.80.

U.S. long-dated Treasury yields rose to multi-month highs, boosted by a strong U.S. durable goods report, optimism about tax reform and the upcoming announcement of President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Federal Reserve.

Benchmark 10-year note yields hit a 7-month high, last falling 12/32 in price to yield 2.4481 percent, from 2.406 per cent late on Tuesday.

The 30-year bond yield rose to a five-month peak, last losing 23/32 in price to yield 2.9599 percent, from 2.923 per cent late on Tuesday.

"If you look across what has happened the last seven to 10 days, there has been additional traction on tax reform, which has clearly put some upward pressure on rates," said Bill Northey, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.

The dollar turned flat against a basket of currencies following data that showed domestic new home sales unexpectedly reached a near decade high in September.

The dollar index fell 0.13 per cent, with the euro up 0.45 per cent to $1.1812.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.20 per cent versus the greenback at 113.68 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3248, up 0.87 per cent on the day.

Sterling got a boost after data showed Britain's economy picked up speed in the third quarter, bolstering the case for the Bank of England to raise UK interest rates next week for the first time in more than a decade.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.29 per cent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.14 per cent higher, while Japan's Nikkei lost 0.45 percent. The pan-European STOXX 600 hit its lowest level in nearly four weeks, down 0.5 per cent.

MSCI's benchmark emerging stocks index rose 0.2 per cent after two days of losses, with Indonesian and Indian bourses hitting all-time highs.

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday a day ahead of a European Central Bank meeting at which it is expected to signal a reduction in its bond-buying scheme, gradually withdrawing post-crisis stimulus.

Oil steadied near a four-week high after top exporter Saudi Arabia said it was determined to end a supply glut that has weighed on the market for three years.

U.S. crude fell 0.46 per cent to $52.23 per barrel and Brent was last at $58.49, up 0.27 per cent on the day.

Spot gold dropped 0.1 per cent to $1,275.26 an ounce.