At midday: TSX rides resource rally but Shopify extends losses

Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday, fueled by a rally in mining and energy stocks as commodity prices rose, but gains were tempered by a sharp fall in shares of Shopify Inc for a second straight day.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, rose for the fourth day in a row on bullish sentiment about demand, particularly from China, and a rally in the price of copper.

The group rallied 0.8 percent, with First Quantum Minerals Ltd jumping 5.2 percent to C$15.88, and Teck Resources advancing 3.7 percent to C$28.76. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd surged 7.1 percent to C$4.58.

Copper prices advanced 2.4 percent to $6,677.5 a tonne.

"Recently, there's been some decent numbers out of China. That's driving sentiment ... China right now is consuming a lot of everything," said Manash Goswami, a Portfolio Manager with First Asset Investment Management Inc.

"There's been a lot of under-investment in actual mines over the years ... Maybe this is the time we'll actually see some pick-up."

At 11:07 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.51 points, or 0.29 percent, at 15,766.51. Six of the index's 10 key sectors advanced.

The energy group climbed 0.8 percent as oil prices heated up on signs that Saudi Arabia and Russia would limit production through next year. U.S. crude was up 2.0 percent to $51 a barrel, while Brent crude added 2.2 percent to $57.02.

Cenovus Energy was up 1.5 percent to C$12.44.

TransCanada Corp edged up 0.2 percent to C$61.02, despite news the company was canceling certain pipeline projects. Goswami said the move was anticipated and that projects are weighted, with investors taking into account other factors in its valuation of the company.

Tempering some of the gains was Shopify's sharp retreat in heavy trading. Shares fell 3.5 percent to C$124.41, extending Wednesday's losses after short-seller Citron Research said the stock was overvalued and criticized the Canadian ecommerce software provider's marketing practices.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 182 to 60, for a 3.03-to-1 ratio on the upside.

The index posted 12 issues that hit new 52-week highs.

World stock markets hit fresh highs on Thursday amid investor optimism over U.S. tax reforms and global economic growth, while the dollar gained as data pointed to solid U.S. growth.

The U.S. trade deficit fell in August as exports of goods and services rose to the highest level in more than 2-1/2 years. Separately, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell more than expected last week.

Gold dipped on news of the data as it bolstered the notion U.S. interest rates would be hiked in December. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker said he was still penciling in one more rate hike this year and three in 2018.

The dollar index, tracking the greenback against a basket of key currencies, held under seven-week highs as investors awaited Friday's U.S. jobless report for September to assess the impact of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The storms proved a drag on robust business spending that was seen in the trade data.

MSCI's all-country world stock index edged higher to set a new intraday peak, while the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all set fresh highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 22,702.86. The S&P 500 gained 5.99 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,543.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.08 points, or 0.23 percent, to 6,549.71.

European bourses also gained, with the pan-regional FTSEurofirst 300 index rising 0.16 percent to 1,535.03.

A Reuters poll showed global stocks will continue to climb over the coming year on rising optimism about growth worldwide. However, a slim majority of equity strategists also expect the current eight-year bull run to end in 2018.

U.S. investors have begun to warm to the notion that reform of U.S. fiscal policy will occur by the first quarter, said Phil Orlando, chief equity strategist at Federated Investors in New York.

Most investors felt that nothing would come of President Donald Trump's tax reform effort until last week, he said.

"Only 30 percent of us were comfortable that something might happen. That could take up 2019 estimates for GDP growth and earnings per share, which could drive the S&P 500 above our 3,000 target," Orlando said.

Oil prices rose as signs Saudi Arabia and Russia would limit production through next year outweighed record U.S. exports and the return of production at a major Libyan oilfield.

Brent rose $1.19 to $56.99 per barrel, while U.S. crude rose 96 cents to $50.94 per barrel.

The dollar index rose 0.44 percent, with the euro down 0.41 percent to $1.1711. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.07 percent versus the greenback at 112.70.