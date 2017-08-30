At midday: TSX rises despite dip in energy stocks

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Wednesday, led by National Bank and other bank stocks, but gains were offset by declines in energy stocks hurt by lower oil prices.

National Bank of Canada, which reported better than forecast quarterly results, was among the biggest positive drivers of the index, rising 3.3 per cent to $57.24. The overall financials group added 0.3 per cent.

Oil and gas companies retreated 0.3 per cent with energy names comprising four of the top five biggest drags on the index as lower oil prices weighed. Individual losses were modest, however, with Enbridge Inc slipping 0.5 per cent to $49.55.

Crude remained under pressure as historic flooding and damaging from Topical Storm Harvey shut more than 20 per cent of U.S. refineries, curbing demand for oil, while raising the risk of fuel shortages.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 44.71 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,127.41.

Energy was the lone decliner among the index's 10 main groups.

Markets initially rattled by North Korea's missile test launch over Japan calmed, and investors brushed aside concerns that tensions with the United States could be reignited following U.S. President Donald Trump's latest comment that "talking is not the answer" when dealing with the reclusive state.

CAE Inc, which provides training for the aviation, defense and healthcare industries, rallied 4.6 per cent to $20.89 after Bank of Montreal raised its rating on the company to outperform from market perform. The move helped lift the industrials group 0.6 percent.

Prometic Life Sciences jumped another 12.3 per cent to $1.69, extended its previous session's 25-per-cent surge after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the company a rare pediatric disease designation for its plasminogen replacement therapy. National Bank raised its price target on the company after the news.

The healthcare group rallied added 1.7 per cent.

In economic data, Canada's current account deficit widened in the second quarter of the year as the country's international trade gap in goods expanded as imports rose, data from Statistics Canada showed. Economists said lower oil prices contributed to the widening trade deficit during the quarter.

The U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday after economic data indicated solid momentum, keeping alive the prospect of a U.S. interest rate increase in December.

U.S. stocks edged higher, while crude oil prices slid and gasoline futures soared as a fallout of flooding and damage from Tropical Storm Harvey.

Gross domestic product data on Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew faster than initially thought in the second quarter, while a separate report showed U.S. private-sector employers added 237,000 jobs in August, the biggest monthly increase in five months.

"The second quarter GDP revisions were strong, and when coupled with the first quarter revisions, the overall level seems relatively impressive for the first half of the year," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Benchmark 10-year notes were down 4/32 in price to yield 2.15 per cent, up from 2.14 per cent on Tuesday.

The dollar, which rose on speculation that the European Central Bank could step in to weaken the euro, also was helped by the strong data. The euro was 0.48 percent lower to $1.1914.

"People are starting to sit back and wonder: 'what is the ECB going to do about inflation still being below expectations in Europe?'," said Dean Popplewell, chief currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto.

The ECB is set to hold a policy meeting next week.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.54 per cent higher at 92.747.

The greenback pared gains slightly after U.S. President Donald Trump dismissed any diplomatic negotiations with North Korea, saying "talking is not the answer."

On Wall Street, stocks were slightly higher as the strong U.S. data helped offset worries over tensions with North Korea.

"We suspect the North Korea problem, although not yet causing a rush to exit, will eventually take a negative toll on the markets," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial.

Also on the radar is Trump's first speech specifically on tax policy later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 21,871.37, the S&P 500 gained 5.1 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,451.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 6,338.58.

Investors piled back into European stocks on Wednesday, boosting indexes in a relief rally a day after geopolitical concerns caused a sharp dip across equity markets. The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.81 per cent.

MSCI's world index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was 0.07 per cent higher.

Gasoline futures hit their highest since mid-2015 as flooding and other damage from Tropical Storm Harvey shut over a fifth of U.S. refineries, curbing demand for crude oil while raising the risk of fuel shortages.

U.S. gasoline futures were up 6.15 per cent at $1.893 a gallon, having hit $1.914, the highest since July 2015.

Brent oil, the international benchmark for crude trading, was down 0.53 cents at $51.47 a barrel. U.S. crude was down 0.35 cents to $46.09.

Gold steadied as the stronger dollar pushed the metal off Tuesday's 9-1/2 month high, but the precious metal remained firmly above $1,300 on renewed tensions between Washington and North Korea.