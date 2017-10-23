At midday: TSX rises with financial stocks

Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, with a gain in the financial sectors offset by a sell-off in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp.

Eldorado fell 21.3 per cent to $2.15 after lowering production guidance for a gold mine in Turkey.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 37.63 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 15,894.85 at 11:20 a.m. ET. Six of its 10 main sectors were higher.

Story continues below advertisement

The financial sector added 0.2 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.4 per cent to $101.62, and Bank of Nova Scotia gained 0.5 per cent to $81.35.

Weakness in bullion prices weighed on the gold-mining sector. Goldcorp Inc gave back 0.7 per cent to $16.43. Yamana Gold Inc slipped 1.8 per cent to $3.35.

Hudson's Bay Co shares dropped 3 per cent to $11.61 after the company said late on Friday that Chief Executive Gerald Storch would leave the company. Activist investor Jonathan Litt said on Monday he is considering seeking the removal of several directors at a special shareholder meeting.

U.S. stocks opened at record highs on Monday after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's emphatic win in weekend polls, while U.S. Treasury 30-year bond yields hit session lows.

The overwhelming election victory for Japan's ruling party also sent the dollar to a three-month high against the yen, as investors bet the win would mean a continuation of "Abenomics," the ultra-loose policies that have kept downward pressure on the yen.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.16 per cent versus the greenback at 113.71 per dollar.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3719 per cent, from 2.381 per cent late on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The 30-year bond last rose 8/32 in price to yield 2.8809 per cent, from 2.894 per cent late on Friday.

Optimism about tax cuts in the United States on Friday had pushed Wall Street to a new record, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at a record high each day of the week.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.07 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 23,353.7, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, to 2,574.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.60 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 6,614.45.

Corporate earnings have got off to a strong start, with 73.2 per cent of the 97 S&P companies beating profit expectations versus a 72-per-cent beat rate over the past four quarters.

"For the first time in almost a decade, investors are paying close attention to what's going on in the underlying drivers of the markets, and that's earnings," said Peter Donisanu, a global research analyst for Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"And earnings have been on the rebound globally, and they've been on the rebound globally as a result of the generally improving conditions in the global economy," he said.

Story continues below advertisement

European STOXX 600 shares rose 0.22 per cent, although Madrid's bourse IBEX lagged its peers, shedding 0.4 per cent, as Spain's crisis entered another week.

Madrid took the unprecedented step of firing the government of Catalonia on Saturday in a last resort to thwart its push for independence. Catalan leaders called for civil disobedience in response.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.19 per cent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.05 per cent.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.11 per cent. Emerging market stocks lost 0.33 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.2 percent lower.

Argentina's stocks, bonds and currency jumped on Monday as investors bet a strong electoral performance from President Mauricio Macri's coalition could boost his reform agenda.

Argentina's benchmark Merval index rose 1.9 per cent to new all-time highs, while the peso firmed 0.9 per cent. Dollar bonds jumped 1.8 per cent.

Euro zone borrowing costs fell, as bond markets readied for the European Central Bank to signal baby steps away from its ultra-easy policy stance on Thursday and for the U.S. Federal Reserve to hike rates in December.

Gold hit a more than two-week low. Spot gold dropped 0.4 per cent to $1,274.66 an ounce.

Oil prices largely held onto last week's gains, supported by supply disruptions in Iraq and a drop in U.S. drilling.

U.S. crude rose 0.33 per cent to $52.01 per barrel and Brent was last at $57.65, down 0.17 per cent on the day.