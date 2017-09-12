At midday: TSX rises with financials, Agrium-Potash deal approval

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by financial sector gains and moves higher in shares of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan after a competition watchdog gave their planned merger a green light.

At 11:46 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 81.20 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 15,121.50. Eight of its 10 main sectors were higher.

Agrium gained 0.8 per cent to $125.37 and Potash Corp rose 0.8 per cent to $22.34 after Canada's Competition Bureau said it will not challenge their proposed merger.

Bombardier Inc rose 0.8 per cent to $2.43 as Britain and Canada team up to intervene in a dispute between the Canadian aircraft maker and Boeing Co.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.5 per cent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.5 per cent at $66.72 and insurer Manulife Financial Corp adding 1 per cent to $24.19 as Hurricane Irma appeared to have caused less damage than feared.

Energy stocks tracked oil prices slightly higher, while Nuvista Energy Ltd jumped 4.8 per cent to $6.84 after it reaffirmed its 2017 guidance.

Centerra Gold rose 0.5 per cent to $9.12, a day after saying it had reached agreement with Kyrgyzstan over its Kumtor gold mine.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 per cent.

Trading of Home Capital Group Inc. was halted early in the session after shareholders rejected a proposal for Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to raise its stake in the company, voting against the board's recommendation in a rare defeat for the U.S. billionaire.

The stock was down 1.28 per cent to $13.90 prior to it being halted

The S&P 500 hit a record intraday high on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and industrial stocks after Irma weakened to a tropical depression, but declines in McDonald's and technology stocks weighed on the Dow and Nasdaq.

Irma, which had rampaged through the Caribbean as one of the most powerful Atlantic hurricanes, weakened to a tropical depression, allaying concerns about the severity of its financial impact.

Investors also seemed to shrug off North Korea's rejection of sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council and the country's traditionally defiant threat of retaliation against the United States.

"There's a relief factor, at least for the moment, that North Korea situation has gone a little bit quiet, and the fact that the hurricane over the weekend was not as bad as expected," said Dave Donabedian, chief investment officer of CIBC Atlantic Trust Private Wealth Management.

Instead, Donabedian said investors seemed to take some cheer from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin's comments that he was hopeful of a tax reform by the end of 2017, with a "competitive" rate for businesses even if not at the 15-per-cent rate backed by President Donald Trump.

"The other thing I'd point to is, you've gone from extreme pessimism about any kind of fiscal stimulus package to more coming around to the idea that maybe something will happen late this year or early next year," Donabedian said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 42.9 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 22,100.27 and the S&P 500 was up 3.36 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,491.47.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.38 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 6,435.64.

Eight of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, led by a 1-per-cent rise in telecom services index.

Financials rose more than 1 percent, with the six major banks up between 1.2 percent and 2.5 percent.

Apple's shares were flat ahead of the expected launch the 10th anniversary edition of the iPhone, whose sales will also have repercussions on its rivals and many suppliers. The event is to start at 1:00 p.m. ET.

McDonald's shares fell more than 3 per cent on a report that a research firm had raised concerns about the restaurant chain's third-quarter sales.

DowDuPont rose 1.77 per cent after the company said it was making changes to a plan of splitting itself into three.