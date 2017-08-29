At midday: TSX slides on North Korea, gold miners shine

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday in tandem with global markets rattled by fresh tensions over North Korea after the reclusive state fired a ballistic missile over northern Japan into the sea.

The test is one of the most provocative ever from North Korea and came as U.S. and South Korean forces conduct annual military drills in the region. U.S. President Donald Trump warned that "all options are on the table" after the missile test.

Canada's top banks had the biggest impact on the index's declines, with Bank of Montreal sliding 2.3 per cent to $90.27, and Bank of Nova Scotia declining 0.3 per cent to $76.96. The retreat came even as both banks reported third- quarter profit that beat forecasts.

The overall financial services sector gave up 0.7 per cent.

Energy stocks were also a big drag on the index, falling 0.9 per cent, hurt by lower oil prices which extended Monday's declines on concerns over rising crude inventories due to the fallout from Harvey, a hurricane downgraded to a tropical storm.

Enbridge Inc was down 1 per cent to $49.35, while Encana Corp was down 1.4 per cent to $11.11.

Thirteen per cent of U.S. refining capacity was shut down after Harvey tore through the heart of the country's petroleum industry.

U.S. crude prices fell 1.0 per cent to $46.12 a barrel.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 49.25 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,002.78.

Of the index's 10 main groups, materials, industrials and healthcare were the only sectors that made gains.

The materials sector rose 0.7 per cent, helped by gold mining stocks that benefited from investors fleeing riskier assets toward safe-haven bullion, which jumped to its highest level since November.

Gold futures rose 1.1 percent to $1,323.8 an ounce.

Agnico Eagle Mines increased 2.1 per cent to $63.30, and Barrick Gold Corp was up 0.8 per cent to $22.21.

Prometic Life Sciences was another bright spot, soaring 22.5 per cent to $1.47 after it said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the company a rare pediatric disease designation for its plasminogen replacement therapy.

U.S. stocks were largely unchanged in late-morning trading on Tuesday after sharply recovering from session lows as investors assessed President Donald Trump's response to the latest missile test by North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped more than 100 points at open as North Korea's missile test over Japan escalated tensions with the United States and triggered a flight to safety. Trump warned "all options are on the table".

The missile, tested early on Tuesday, flew over Japan and landed in the Pacific about 735 miles off the northern region of Hokkaido, a rare occasion when North Korea fired projectiles over mainland Japan.

"Our interpretation of the present danger ebbs and flows with Trump's response," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

"With a more measured response from the administration, rather than the 'fire and fury' comment that we'd seen earlier, we see a less dramatic effect on the market."

Earlier this month, North Korea warned it would fire four missiles into the sea near the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam after Trump said the country would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1.51 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 21,809.91 and the S&P 500 was down 3.43 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,440.81.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 1.23 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 6,284.24.

Investors scurried to safe-haven assets, with gold jumping to its highest since November.

The CBOE Volatility Index, a widely followed measure of market anxiety, was up 0.72 points at 12.04. The index touched 14.34 earlier.

Investors are also closely tracking the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey, which has crippled the U.S. energy hub in Texas.

"Harvey is going to have all sorts of effects on the economy and this may well take two-tenths of our GDP going forward into the next couple of quarters," said Hogan.

"Houston is a very large and important city with about 125 S&P companies located in that area."

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the financial and materials sectors leading the decliners.

Dow component Nike fell 2.3 per cent after Morgan Stanley cut its price target by $4 to $64.

Best Buy tumbled 9 per cent after the No. 1 U.S. consumer electronics retailer warned that its strong quarterly same-store sales performance should not be seen as a "new normal". The stock was the biggest percentage loser on the S&P.