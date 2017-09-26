At midday: TSX slides with commodity prices

Canada's main stock index retreated on Tuesday from a four-month high hit in the previous session, as a drop in commodity prices weighed on the shares of oil and mining companies.

The energy group, which has rallied more than 15 percent since late August, declined 0.4 percent.

Global oil prices struck a 26-month high but then fell on profit-taking. U.S. crude futures were down 0.9 percent to $51.75 a barrel. Shares of petroleum and gas pipeline operator Enbridge Inc fell 0.4 per cent to $50.84.

Story continues below advertisement

Regulatory hearings for the company's $8.2-billion Line 3 crude oil pipeline upgrade are to begin in the U.S. state of Minnesota, the last hurdle for the project.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners as well as fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent as a pullback in the price of bullion weighed on gold mining stocks.

Gold futures fell 0.6 percent to $1,298.8 an ounce, with investors booking profits after rising tensions between North Korea and the United States pushed the metal to a one-week high.

Copper prices also declined, falling 0.6 per cent to $6,413 a tonne.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 47.81 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 15,468.42.

All of its 10 main groups were lower.

The index posted on Monday its highest close since May 12 at 15,516.23.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Shares of Bombardier Inc retreated 2.3 per cent to $2.09 ahead of a U.S. trade court's preliminary ruling, expected to be made public on Tuesday, on Boeing Co's complaint that the company is dumping its new CSeries passenger jet in the U.S. aircraft market.

Still, the planemaker aims to close deals with Chinese airlines in time for an expected trip by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to China next month, a senior Bombardier executive said.

The financials group, which accounts for more than one third of the index's weight, dipped 0.2 percent. Consumer staples shares were down 0.5 per cent.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains on Tuesday as rising tensions between the United states and North Korea weighed, while investors awaited Fed Chair Janet Yellen's speech for more clarity on interest rate hikes.

North Korean has boosted defenses on its east coast, a South Korean lawmaker said, following Pyongyang's threat that it would shoot down U.S. bombers flying near the peninsula.

U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Joseph Dunford said the United States should assume that North Korea has the ability to hit U.S. mainland and that it has the will to use that capacity.

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Yellen's speech is also in focus after Fed officials gave differing views on inflation, keeping investors guessing about the path that the central bank plans to take on interest rates.

"The Fed is in a bit of a quandary," said Phil Blancato, chief executive of Ladenberg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"The market is concerned about the Fed being aggressive, perhaps pushing us to a place where we don't want to be, whether its an inverted yield curve or recession."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 1.8 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 22,294.29, the S&P 500 was down 0.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,496.13 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.82 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 6,368.77.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the technology sector's 0.22-per-cent rise leading the gainers.

The sector had taken a beating on Monday, recording its worst daily performance in five weeks, on increasing worries that the top-performing tech shares were falling out of favor.

Apple rose 1.5 per cent to $152.54, posting its first rise in four sessions and propping up the three major indexes, after Raymond James raised price target by $10 to $170.

Nvidia was up more than 4 percent, following a launch of an artificial intelligence-related software product.

Financial index though was the biggest laggard, falling 0.14 per cent.

Among stocks, credit reporting firm Equinox fell 1.67 per cent after the company said its Chief Executive Richard Smith would retire in the wake of a massive cyber attack.

Red Hat rose 2.22 per cent after the Linux distributor's quarterly profit came in above estimates and the company raised its full-year forecast.