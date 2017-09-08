At midday: TSX slips as mining, energy drags

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday and was on track for its fifth straight day of declines, as mining and energy stocks dominated the retreat and with investors cautious over the impact of Hurricane Irma, which was headed toward Florida.

The five biggest drags on the index were mining stocks, with Teck Resources Ltd falling 4.7 per cent to $28.42 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd off 4.2 per cent to $13.71. Hudbay Minerals Inc plunged 11 per cent to $9.57 after the company announced a $242-million bought deal financing.

The overall materials group lost 1.4 per cent.

Cuba began shutting down its nickel industry in preparation for Hurricane Irma, while copper prices slipped on profit-taking as analysts said the recent price surge was not justified.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.54 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 14,997.99.

Half of the index's 10 key sectors were in the red.

The energy group retreated 1.2 per cent, as U.S. crude prices fell due to low refining activity following Tropical Storm Harvey, which cut demand for oil to process.

Encana Corp was down 2.2 per cent to $11.37.

The heavily weighted financials group offset some of the losses with a modest rebound after losing more than 2 per cent in the last week.

U.S. stocks were mixed in choppy late morning trading on Friday as investors assessed the financial impact of Hurricane Harvey and tracked Hurricane Irma as it plowed toward Florida.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was higher, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, while the Nasdaq Composite edged lower, dragged down by Apple and Comcast. The S&P 500 was little changed.

The indexes, however, were on track to end the week lower, with many economists forecasting that third-quarter GDP will take a blow from the hurricanes.

Irma was set to hit Florida as early as Saturday, with FEMA warning that parts of Florida could be out of electricity for days, if not longer.

The hurricane, the strongest recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, comes on the heels of Harvey, which shut a quarter of U.S. refineries and 8 per cent of U.S. oil production.

"Third-quarter GDP could be impacted by the hurricanes," said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at Russell Investments in New York. "I think (hurricanes) are factors in how markets are pricing recently, but fundamentals are driving decisions."

Harvey may end up being the most expensive natural disaster in the United States since 1980, costing $70-billion to $108-billion, according to BofA Merrill Lynch.

The brokerage cut its estimate for third-quarter U.S. GDP growth by 0.4 percentage points to 2.5 per cent.

The Dow was up 35.31 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 21,820.09 and the S&P 500 was down 1.32 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 2,463.78.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 17.62 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 6,380.25.

Gold prices rose to their highest in more than a year and the dollar index hit its weakest since January 2015 as the broader markets braced for North Korea celebrating its founding on Saturday, and as Irma headed for Florida.

Six of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower, with the teleservices and energy sectors leading the decliners.

The financial sector rose 1.18 per cent, leading the advancers, recovering from a 1.6-per-cent decline on Thursday.

The sector is headed for its second straight week of declines as an interest rate hike in December becomes less likely.

Traders have sharply reduced the odds for another interest rate hike this year. The chances of a December move are at 26.4 per cent, compared with 42 per cent a week ago, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool.

Equifax sank more than 15 per cent, weighing the most on the S&P, after the provider of consumer credit scores said personal details of as many as 143 million U.S. consumers were hacked.

Kroger fell 6.5 per cent after the biggest U.S. supermarket company issued a disappointing forecast.