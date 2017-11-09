At midday: TSX slips on resource stocks; earnings temper losses

Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday, weighed down by resource and financial stocks, while a slew of mostly upbeat corporate earnings tempered declines.

TransCanada Corp was among the most influential losers on the index, falling 1.0 per cent to $61.33 despite reporting revenue that topped estimates.

Oil and gas companies overall were more positive, however, with the energy group edging up 0.3 per cent as U.S. crude prices rose 1.0 per cent to $57.39 a barrel.

Tourmaline Oil Corp jumped 8.6 per cent to $27.05 after reporting third-quarter results, while Cameco Corp rallied 5.2 per cent to $12.10 following news it will suspend production from its McArthur River mine and Key Lake mill.

Magna International fell 2.2 per cent to $66.39 after warning that part of its transmission business could soften over the next couple of years.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 24.01 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 16,081.34. Of the index's 10 main groups, seven had lost ground.

The influential financials group, home to Canada's biggest banks, slipped 0.1 per cent, although individual stocks were only down marginally.

Tempering losses in the category was Manulife Financial Corp's 2.4-per-cent rise to $27 after the company late on Wednesday reported quarterly results that beat estimates. The stock was by far the most influential gainer on the TSX.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7 per cent. First Quantum Minerals Ltd fell 2.9 per cent to $16.04, while Pan Am Silver shed 8.9 per cent to $18.53 following weaker-than-forecast quarterly results.

Luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc surged 10.9 per cent to $30.66 after reporting quarterly earnings that exceeded analysts' forecasts.

Canadian Tire Corp Ltd rose 3.3 per cent to $162.68 after reporting a rise in quarterly retail sales.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were on track to post their biggest one-day percentage losses in about two weeks as doubts on whether Republican would be a able to pulloff their promised tax-cut plan weighed on the markets. A U.S. Senate tax-cut bill, different from one already in the House of Representatives, was expected to be unveiled on Thursday, complicating the tax overhaul push by the Trump administration.

The S&P 500 has risen about 21 per cent since the election of President Donald Trump a year ago, partly on the back of his promises to cut taxes and other business-friendly measures.

However, Republicans are yet to score a major legislative win since Mr. Trump took office in January, even though the party controls both chambers of Congress as well as the White House.

"There is continuing confusion over the possibility of tax cuts being meaningful and passing this year," said James Abate, chief investment officer at Centre Asset Management.

"At the end of the day some version will get passed but it will be watered down. There is too much resistance from special interest groups and budget hawks and there is a fear that the tax cuts will be in name only."

With earnings winding down and stocks still trading near record levels, investors are also looking to book profits, Abate said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 83.82 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 23,479.54, the S&P 500 was down 9.07 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,585.31.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 33.54 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 6,755.58.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the technology index's 0.84-per-cent loss leading the decliners.

Technology has been the best performing S&P sector so far this year with a 37-per-cent rise, despite concerns of stretched valuations.

Ebay's 4.1-per-cent fall weighed the most on the Nasdaq, while Microsoft's 0.8 per cent pulled the S&P lower.

Roku soared 35.4 per cent after the television streaming device maker's quarterly results and guidance beat expectations.

Kohl's was down 3.8 per cent after the department store operator's quarterly profit missed estimates, while its upmarket rival Macy's rose 6.6 per cent after its profit came in above expectations.

Dish Network rose 5.1 per cent after the satellite and internet TV provider added subscribers in the United States in the third quarter and reduced the rate at which it lost existing customers.