At midday: TSX touches fresh record as Valeant jumps

Broad gains led by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International lifted Canada's benchmark stock index to a record high on Tuesday, breaching the previous record set last week.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 17.45 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 16,109.65. This was higher than the previous record of 16,105.88, and the TSX touched as high as 16,128.27 in morning trading.

Five of the 10 main sectors on the index advanced.

Valeant soared 14.8 per cent to $17.71 after it reported a forecast-beating quarterly profit on the strength of its Bausch and Lomb eye-care business. Healthcare stocks leaped 3.8 per cent.

Suncor Energy, which advanced 1.2 per cent to $45.90, gave the index one of its biggest lifts.

Still, energy stocks as a whole rose just 0.1 per cent after Monday's 2.5-per-cent rally. The move was in tandem with crude oil prices that dipped following the previous session's 3-per-cent surge.

The financial services sector, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight, gained 0.1 percent, with individual stocks inching modestly higher.

Industrials rose 0.4 per cent, with Finning International Inc advancing 2.5 per cent to $32.31 after it reported third quarter results that surpassed expectations.

Mining and other resource companies, which form the materials group, gave back some of Monday's sharp gains, slipping 0.2 per cent. A stronger U.S. dollar put some pressure on metal prices, including nickel and gold, and weighed on the sector.

Tahoe Resources Inc tumbled 8.5 per cent to $5.63 after the company reported a quarterly loss, with some investors remaining concerned about the uncertainty around its growth plans and its Escobal mine.

The global rally in stocks showed no sign of slowing on Tuesday, continuing a nine-day advance that sent the most widely tracked index of world stock markets to record highs.

The latest leg of the run came as Japan's Nikkei hit its best level since 1992, Germany's DAX scored a record high and Monday's 2-1/2 year top in oil prices again boosted European resources stocks .

All three of Wall Street's major indexes opened at all-time highs , while the MSCI 47-country 'All World' index added 0.2 per cent to top 500 points, a record high. The index is up nearly 20 per cent for the year to date.

"You've had almost a perfect backdrop for equities," said Pictet Asset Management's global strategist Luca Paolini. "You have acceleration in nominal growth, earnings are between 10-15 (percent higher) globally and whatever you look at is pretty much in double digits."

After hitting all-time highs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.2 points, or 0.03 per cent,as up 7.11 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 23,541.22, the S&P 500 lost 0.05 points, or -0.00 per cent, to 2,591.08 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.36 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 6,770.08

The only bears remained in the Gulf, as nervousness around the weekend purge of royals and officials in Saudi Arabia sent its stock market down again and Kuwait's bourse tumbled more than 4 percent. EMRG/FRX

Oil prices, meanwhile, held most of their gains after posting the biggest rise in six weeks following the Saudi crown prince's move to tighten his grip on power and crank up tensions between the kingdom and Iran.

U.S. crude drifted back to $57.24 in Europe after reaching as high as $57.69 and Brent crude futures were at $64.04 after touching a peak of $64.65 a barrel.

The dollar was also on the move amid signs of more change at the Federal Reserve, while President Donald Trump's Republican party pushes ahead with its tax cut program.

The dollar index rose 0.34 per cent, with the euro down 0.37 percent to $1.157 - the single currency's lowest since mid-July.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.35 per cent versus the greenback at 114.09 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.3139, down 0.24 per cent on the day.

The Mexican peso lost 0.71 per cent versus the U.S. dollar at 19.15. The Canadian dollar fell 0.77 per cent versus the greenback at 1.28 per dollar.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year notes last rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.3145 per cent, from 2.32 percent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond last rose 12/32 in price to yield 2.7786 per cent, from 2.796 per cent late on Monday.2.3145

Germany's 10-year bond yields held near two-month lows at 0.338 per cent after the European Central Bank firmed up its plans to reinvest the proceeds of its 2.5 trillion euro stimulus program.