At midday: TSX turns lower after Bank of Canada hikes rates

Canada's main stock index turned negative on Wednesday after the Bank of Canada surprised many with an interest rate increase, with the move cutting into earlier gains for energy stocks as oil prices rose.

Interest-rate sensitive sectors including telecoms and utilities, which typically issue debt to pay for projects and pay out dividends made less attractive by higher government bond yields, fell after the central bank said surprising strong economic growth supported its second rate hike since July.

At 11:19 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 22.49 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 15,067.66, with seven of its 10 main sectors in negative territory. It had been trading higher before the Bank of Canada's 10 a.m. announcement.

The most influential gainers on the index included Alimentation Couche Tard, which jumped 2 per cent to $60.65 after the convenience store operator reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

The energy group was last up 0.5 per cent, trimming sharper gains before the rate hike announcement, with Canadian Natural Resources Ltd up 0.9 per cent to $39.65 and Encana Corp also up 1.7 per cent to $11.72.

The reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries helped provide a more bullish outlook for oil after sharp price drops due to Hurricane Harvey, but a second hurricane, Irma, was approaching the United States.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc added 0.3 per cent to $49.92 and rival TransCanada Corp rose 0.2 per cent to $62.48.

TransCanada said it would extend open season for its Keystone system due to flooding in Houston and parts of the U.S. Gulf Coast caused by Harvey.

Shares in Hudson's Bay Co fell sharply at the open before paring those losses to last trade down 1.2 per cent at $11.13 . The department store operator reported a bigger-than-forecast quarterly loss after the bell on Tuesday.

The financials group gained 0.1 per cent, while telecoms were down 0.3 per cent and utilities traded slightly lower.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.6 per cent.

The S&P and the Dow edged higher on Wednesday as energy and financial stocks rose, but gains were capped by worries over tensions on the Korean peninsula and a potential U.S. landfall of Hurricane Irma.

Exxon's 1.68-per-cent rise was the biggest boost to the S&P, while a more than 1-per-cent rise of Goldman Sachs and Home Depot shares propelled the Dow.

"What we see is the market correcting back from some of the reaction yesterday," said Lisa Erickson, head of traditional investments at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Helena, Montana.

The S&P posted its biggest one-day loss in about three weeks on Tuesday after North Korea conducted its most powerful nuclear test yet on Sunday that triggered a dramatic escalation of the country's stand-off with the United States.

"In general, we continue to get a positive momentum on the economic side. While North Korea is still a wild card for certain, on the central bank front, both the ECB and the Fed are looking a little bit more dovish," Erickson said.

Three Federal Reserve policymakers on Tuesday expressed doubts about further rate hikes, with one influential policymaker calling for a delay in raising U.S. interest rates until the central bank is confident inflation will rebound.

Also weighing on investors' mind is Hurricane Irma, which is en route to a possible Florida landfall at the weekend and comes days after Tropical Storm Harvey wreaked havoc in Texas and Louisiana.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 71.72 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 21,825.03 and the S&P 500 was up 5.99 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 2,463.84.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.01 points, or 0 per cent, at 6,375.58.

Seven of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with a 1.52-per-cent rise in the energy index topping the gainers.

Oil prices rose as strong global refining margins and the reopening of U.S. Gulf Coast refineries provided a more bullish outlook after sharp drops due to Storm Harvey.

Financial stocks also gained 0.38 per cent, a day after they suffered their biggest one-day fall since mid-May.

Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer, a veteran central banker who helped set the course for modern monetary policy, said on Wednesday he would step down mid October.

Fischer's early departure gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to further shape the central bank sooner than expected.

United Continental fell 4.3 per cent after it warned Hurricane Harvey and North Korea tensions would hurt its third-quarter results.

Newell Brands was off about 5 per cent after the Sharpie maker slashed its profit outlook for 2017, while apparel retailer Francesca's Holdings was down about 2 per cent after its profit forecast fell below estimates.