At midday: TSX up as commodity prices help lift energy, mining shares

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as higher commodity prices helped energy and mining shares lead the market higher.

Petroleum and gas companies were among the biggest contributors to the index's gains, including Canadian Natural Resources which climbed 1.5 per cent to $41.73, and Encana Corp, which advanced 2.0 per cent to $14.37.

Overall, the energy sector was up 0.6 per cent as crude oil prices rose on export cuts by Saudi Arabia. Some production in the United States also remained offline following Hurricane Nate, which added further support.

U.S. crude prices were up 2.1 per cent to $50.62 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1.4 per cent to $56.57.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 35.47 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 15,763.79. Eight of the index's 10 primary sectors were higher.

Gold mining firms benefited from the price of bullion which touched its highest level in nearly two weeks.

Kirkland Lake Gold Inc jumped 5.6 per cent to $18.43, while Goldcorp Inc was up 1.2 per cent to $16.87. The overall materials group was up 0.5 per cent.

The financial services sector, which accounts for about a third of the index's weight, added 0.2 per cent. Manulife Financial Corp rose 0.9 per cent to $25.65.

On the down side, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers Inc fell 6.4 per cent to $34.82 after several analysts cut their price targets on the company after it published its September auction metrics, which were lower than expected.

Online retail platform Shopify Inc extended its slide, which began last week after short seller Citron Research made critical comments about the company.

Shopify shares fell 3.5 per cent at $118.62. The overall technology group eased 0.2 per cent.

The three major Wall Street indexes scaled new records on Tuesday as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks and Wal-Mart rose on the back of a bullish sales forecast.Wal-Mart jumped more than 4 per cent to a two-year high of $84.46 after forecasting U.S. online sales would rise by about 40 per cent in the next fiscal year and unveiling a $20-billion share buyback plan.

That helped the consumer staples index jump 0.61 per cent, but gains were capped by P&G, which dropped 1.2 per cent after activist investor Nelson Peltz unexpectedly failed in his bid to win a board seat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 35.14 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 22,796.21, and the S&P 500 was up 3.68 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,548.41.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 5.23 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 6,584.96, pulling back from earlier highs due to a drop in Amazon and healthcare stocks.

The gains in all three indexes come after two rather tepid days that slowed a near year-long rally driven by strong corporate earnings, hopes of tax cuts and looser regulations.

But the rally has led to elevated valuations, which investors will look to justify through corporate profits in the upcoming third-quarter earnings season.

Earnings at S&P 500 companies are expected to have increased 4.8 per cent last quarter, according to Thomson Reuters data, down from the double-digit growth recorded in the first two quarters of this year.

"There's a lot of fundamental underpinning to the rally," said Marcelle Daher, senior managing director of asset allocation at Manulife Asset Management.

"Given where (the earnings) estimate for third-quarter is and the historic ability of companies on an aggregate to beat that number, it is a pretty low hurdle for companies to beat."

Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, led by a 0.79-per-cent gain in the utilities index.

Energy stocks got a boost from an more than 1 percent rise in oil prices supported by Saudi Arabian export cuts in November and comments from OPEC and trading companies that the market is rebalancing after years of oversupply.

Nvidia rose 1.5 per cent after the chipmaker unveiled its first computer chips for developing fully autonomous vehicles.

Eli Lilly fell about 1 per cent after its drug to treat non-small cell lung cancer failed in a late-stage study.