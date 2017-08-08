At midday: TSX up on Valeant, Ritchie results

Canada's main stock index was modestly higher on Tuesday as positive earnings results and a deal in the gaming sector helped offset declines in BlackBerry Ltd and other tech shares.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc was among the most influential issues on the index, jumping 9.8 per cent to $21.03 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly results and said it would hit its debt repayment target ahead of schedule. The overall healthcare group climbed 3.4 per cent.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers rallied 10.2 per cent to $38.32 after it reported quarterly revenue that was better than forecast.

Great Canadian Gaming surged 14.6 per cent to $29.13 after it was announced that the casino operator and Brookfield Business Partners would acquire key Toronto area gaming assets and have exclusive rights to operate the assets for at least 22 years. The overall consumer discretionary group climbed 0.9 per cent.

Brookfield Business shares rose 5 per cent to $37.06.

At 11:21 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 28.50 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,286.47.

Of the index's 10 main groups, six were in positive territory.

The industrials group, home to companies including Ritchie, and Brookfield Business, rose 0.6 per cent.

Offsetting the gains was a 1.1-per-cent retreat in information technology stocks.

BlackBerry declined 2.9 per cent to $11.61 after Goldman Sachs resumed coverage of the company with a sell rating on Monday, when Canadian markets were closed for a holiday. Goldman Sachs said rising competition in enterprise mobility outweighed BlackBerry's automotive opportunities.

Software maker Open Text Corp fell 2.9 per cent to $42.35.

Fertilizer makers Potash Corp and Agrium Inc were both down, with Potash falling 1.4 per cent to $22.52 a share and Agrium declining 1.4 per cent to $125.86 a share.

Pretium Resources Inc fell 8.1 per cent to $10.38 a share.

U.S. stock indexes reversed course to trade higher on Tuesday morning, with the Dow and the S&P hitting a new record, helped by a rise in Apple's shares.

Apple rose 1.60 per cent to an all-time high and provided the biggest boost to all three major indexes.

The Dow is on track to post gains for the 11th straight session, the blue-chip index's longest streak for consecutive gains since February, driven by a strong quarterly earnings season.

Second-quarter earnings have been stronger than expected with analysts now expecting S&P 500 earnings to have expanded 11.8 per cent, compared with 8 percent at the start of July, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We've had an exceptional second-quarter earnings season which has given investors confidence," said Eric Wiegand, senior portfolio manager at U.S. Bank Private Client Reserve.

"But with earnings coming to a close, no major economic data and seasonality issues, trading volume is expected to be slightly diminished."

Trading volume is also expected to be relatively tepid with no major legislation expected as the U.S. Congress is on vacation and with the summer months setting in.

The S&P hasn't had a move of more than 0.5 percent since July and has fallen more than 1 per cent only twice this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 41.67 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 22,160.09, the S&P 500 was up 4.54 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,485.45.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 13.91 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 6,397.68.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the financial index's 0.40-per-cent rise leading the advancers.

The Labor Department said U.S. job openings, a measure of labor demand, jumped to a record high in June and was at the highest level since December 2000.

Also on investors' radar is the rush of retail earnings this week and next amid Amazon.com's rapid rise.

"With retail earnings, it would be interesting to see if expectations have fallen enough for these companies to beat them," Wiegand said.

Macy's, Kohl's, JC Penney are expected to report results this week, with Wal-Mart, Target due next week.

And on Tuesday, shares of Michael Kors jumped 20.31 per cent after the retailer raised its full-year revenue forecast, while Ralph Lauren was up 9.79 per cent following revenue and profit beat.

Dean Foods slumped 19.18 per cent after the largest U.S. dairy processor's quarterly results came in below estimates.

SeaWorld Entertainment plunged as much as 18.44 per cent to a record low after the theme park company's quarterly revenue missed expectations.

Avis Budget Group fell 7.94 per cent as the car rental company cut its full-year profit view.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday, pulling back from recent gains as exports from key OPEC producers rose and despite news of lower crude shipments from Saudi Arabia.

The crude market has been in consolidation mode after a sharp rally between mid-June and late July that pushed U.S. crude futures above $50 a barrel for the first time in several weeks. Since then, crude has traded around that number as world supply has been slow to draw down.

"It's just unable to break above $50," said Kyle Cooper, consultant for ION Energy in Houston. "It's boring, but there's a fundamental justification for prices being stuck between $45 and $55 without a significant geopolitical event."

Benchmark Brent crude was down 21 cents a barrel at $52.16 a barrel. U.S. light crude was 20 cents lower at $49.19 a barrel.

Crude oil exports from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries hit a record in July, largely because of gains in Nigeria and Libya, two countries that are exempt from the agreement to limit production that is slated to continue through March 2018.

The recovery in Libya's oil output and higher production in Nigeria have complicated OPEC's efforts to curb supply, fueling doubts over the effectiveness of agreed cuts.

Saudi state oil company Aramco will cut allocations to its customers worldwide in September by at least 520,000 barrels per day (bpd), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Libya pumped 1.03 million bpd in July, according to the latest Reuters survey. Production from Libya's 270,000 bpd Sharara field is returning to normal after a disruption when protesters broke into a control room, the National Oil Corp said.

Oil production remains high in many parts of the world and fuel prices are around half what they were in 2011-2014. A number of U.S. shale drillers, in reporting second quarter earnings, highlighted efforts to improve drilling efficiencies to boost profits, but largely expect to keep pumping oil.

Officials from a joint OPEC and non-OPEC technical committee met in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to discuss ways to increase compliance with the deal to cut 1.8 million bpd in production.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration, part of the Energy Department, will release its weekly petroleum status report at 1430 GMT on Wednesday, giving details on stockpiles and refinery runs.

U.S. crude inventories last week were expected to have declined for a sixth straight week, while refined product stockpiles probably fell too, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.