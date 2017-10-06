At midday: Wall St. slips as jobs numbers disappoint; TSX falls

Stock indexes were down Friday, giving up some of the week's gains.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.78 points to 15,694.52, after 90 minutes of trading.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 79.70 cents US, up from Thursday's average price of 79.69 cents US.

Story continues below advertisement

The TSX will be closed Monday Oct. 9 for the Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. markets will remain open.

Meanwhile, Wall Street was lower on Friday morning as declines in Costco and energy shares added to the dour mood set by a report that showed the first drop in U.S. jobs in seven years.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed nonfarm payrolls fell by 33,000 in September as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma left displaced workers temporarily unemployed and delayed hiring.

However, a bright spot was the better-than-expected rise in average wages, up 0.5 per cent, compared with a 0.3 per cent increase estimated by economists polled by Thomson Reuters.

The gain was the largest since December 2016, helping lift the dollar to a 12-week high.

"I think most people realized going in that the headline numbers would be distorted because of the storms, but the surprise was the average hourly earnings," said Win Thin, global head of emerging markets currency strategy, Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

At 10:58 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 35.02 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 22,740.37. The S&P 500 was down 7.54 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 2,544.53. At these levels, the index will end an eight-day gaining streak.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The Nasdaq Composite was down 15.25 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 6,570.11 after hitting its sixth-straight record high.

The S&P 500 had marked its sixth straight record closing high on Thursday, in large part due to gains in the technology index.

However, on Friday the index fell 0.2 per cent, dragged down by losses in Apple and Microsoft.

Shares of Costco dropped to their lowest in nearly a month after the warehouse club retailer reported a fall in gross margins. The stock was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

Energy declined 0.9 per cent as oil prices looked set to end a multi-week bull run amid a bout of profit taking and the return of oversupply worries.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers on the NYSE by 1,990 to 793. On the Nasdaq, 1,612 issues fell and 1,070.