At midday: TSX touches fresh record, Shopify tumbles

Canada's main stock index touched a third-straight record on Tuesday as gains in financials and drugmaker Valeant offset a sharp loss by Shopify Inc. and a retreat by a slew of resource stocks.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. was one of the more influential gainers, initially climbing 2.4 per cent to $14.98 after the company said it would cut its debt by an additional $125-million, exceeding its previously stated goal of cutting $5-billion in debt and ahead of its February 2018 schedule. Its gains tapered to 0.75 per cent later.

The overall healthcare group rallied 1.5 per cent.

Financial services accounted for the bulk of the session's gains, adding 0.5 per cent, but most individual names rose only moderately.

Canadian Western Bank advanced 5.5 per cent to $36.59 after the company said it was acquiring ECN Capital Corp. assets, and nearly half a dozen analysts raised their target price on the bank. ECN Capital Corp. was up 0.5 per cent at $4.27.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 51.76 points, or 0.32 per cent, to 16,054.54, beating the record set on Monday.

Of the index's 10 main groups, seven advanced.

Shopify tumbled 9.8 per cent to $126.49 despite posting strong earnings and turning an adjusted profit for the first time this quarter, as investors expressed disappointment the company did not do more to address concerns raised earlier this month by short-seller Andrew Left of Citron Research.

The technology sector lost 1.3 per cent.

The materials group, home to precious and base metals miners, lost 0.4 per cent and accounted for the bulk of the declines. Gold futures fell 0.6 per cent to $1,266.1 an ounce as the greenback rose and investors turned their focus to the announcement of who will be the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair.

Eldorado Gold slumped 7.8 per cent to $1.61, while a number of other miners, including Goldcorp Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp, all fell more than 1 per cent.

In the U.S., upbeat earnings from consumer companies Mondelez and Kellogg put the benchmark S&P index on track for its best monthly gains since February.

Mondelez jumped 5.5 per cent on Tuesday after the Oreo cookie maker reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, while Kellogg surged 6.5 per cent following its first quarterly sales increase in more than two years.

The rise helped the S&P consumer staples index gain 0.70 per cent.

"Earnings have been the key driver," said Jeff Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone Financial Partners.

"We're going through a period without any major pullbacks and that must be warranted to the economic data and earnings."

The indexes also found support from a rise in technology shares. Apple Inc gained 1.2 per cent to a record high after strong reviews of its much-anticipated iPhone X.

Intel hit a 17-year high after report Apple has designed iPhones and iPads that would drop chips supplied by Qualcomm Inc.

Qualcomm was down 7 per cent and was the biggest drag on the S&P and the Nasdaq.

The earnings season is being closely tracked to justify stretched valuations in stocks and results so far have been largely above expectations.

With more than half the S&P 500 components reported, third-quarter earnings are estimated to have climbed 7 per cent, up from an expectation of a 5.9-per cent growth at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors are waiting for an announcement on the next Federal Reserve chair. Sources have told Reuters that President Donald Trump is likely to pick Fed Governor Jerome Powell as the next head. Powell is seen as more dovish than other contenders.

The Federal Open Market Committee starts its two-day meeting in Washington on Tuesday to discuss interest rates where it is widely expected to leave rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 24.28 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 23,373.02, the S&P 500 was up 3.85 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 2,576.68 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 26.69 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 6,725.65.

The Nasdaq and the Dow were also on pace to post their best monthly gains since February.

Six of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with technology and financials close behind consumer staples.

"I wouldn't be surprised to see some rotational changes as we're over the worst period," said Carbone.

Pfizer's shares fell 1.22 per cent despite the drugmaker's profit beat and upbeat forecast.

Under Armour Inc. slumped more than 15 per cent after the company slashed 2017 forecasts and reported its first quarterly fall in revenue since going public.

