At the open: Resource stocks lead TSX higher

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, as commodity prices edged higher, giving materials and energy stocks a boost.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 27.51 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 16,047.67.

Six of the index's 10 primary sectors advanced.

The Canadian dollar was little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as investors weighed a series of arrests of prominent Saudi Arabians and awaited a speech on Tuesday from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz.

Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, reached their highest since July 2015 as Saudi Arabia's crown prince cemented his power over the weekend through an anti-corruption crackdown.

The news stirred concerns of Middle Eastern money pulling out of global financial markets.

Poloz will discuss central banks' ability to understand inflation, which can help guide expectations for further interest rate hikes.

Canada's central bank is expected to hold rates steady in December after hiking twice this year. But data on Friday showing unexpected strength in the nation's job market has supported expectations for further increases next year.

At 9:05 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was nearly flat at $1.2766 to the greenback, or 78.33 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a narrow range of $1.2742 to $1.2777. On Friday, it touched its strongest in nine days at $1.2716.

Wall Street opened flat on Monday with investors focusing on what could be the biggest merger in the technology sector and President Donald Trump's comments from his Asia tour.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.59 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 23,530.6. The S&P 500 lost 1.81 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,586.03. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.52 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 6,764.95.

Shares of Qualcomm rose 4.4 per cent in early trading after Broadcom offered to buy the smartphone chip supplier for $103 billion. Broadcom rose 2.7 per cent.

Advanced Micro Devices rose 6.4 per cent on a report that it plans to team up with Intel to form a personal computer chip unit. Intel was up 0.4 percent.

Investors also kept an eye on President Trump's comments on North Korea's nuclear missile program and trade during his 12-day tour to Asia.

U.S. companies continue to report their quarterly earnings. With more than 400 of S&P 500 companies having reported, earnings for the third quarter are expected to have climbed 8 per cent, compared to an expectation of a 5.9-per-cent rise at the start of October, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"The third-quarter earnings season has given investors plenty of reason for optimism and with the global economy as a whole looking more healthy than it has in years, there's little reason to be pessimistic right now," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

A surge in shares of heavyweight Apple helped push up major Wall Street indexes on Friday, as investors also assessed a mixed U.S. labor market report.

The jobs data wrapped up a very busy week for financial markets that included the unveiling of a Republican tax reform bill and the nomination of a new Federal Reserve chair. On Monday, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said William Dudley, one of the most influential monetary policymakers, would retire in mid-2018.

Mr. Dudley's early retirement raises question over the leadership at the U.S. central bank less than a week after Trump tapped Fed Governor Jerome Powell to succeed current Fed Chair Janet Yellen in February.

Oil prices rose to a two-year high after Saudi Arabia's future king tightened his grip on power by arresting royals, ministers and investors, including billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal.

The news stirred fears of Middle Eastern money pulling out of global financial markets. Prince Alwaleed, a nephew of the king and owner of investment firm Kingdom Holding, has stakes in Citigroup and Twitter, among others.