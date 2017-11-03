At the open: TSX falls early as banks, resources drag

Canada's main stock index fell in early trading on Friday as bank and resource stocks pulled the market lower.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell 43.23 points, or 0.27 per cent, to 15,971.76 shortly after the open.

All but three of the index's 10 main groups retreated.

The Canadian dollar strengthened to a nine-day high against its U.S. counterpart on Friday after stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data supported the case for further interest rate increases from the Bank of Canada next year.

Canada's economy added 35,300 jobs in October on gains in full-time employment, while wages posted their biggest gain in 18 months. Analysts had expected the economy to add 15,000 job.

"The jobs data looks pretty good, with full-time employment way up again," said Andrew Kelvin, senior rates strategist at TD Securities.

"What we have seen in the labor data does support tighter (monetary) policy at some point next year and perhaps sooner than later."

Perceived chances of another rate hike by March rose to 88 per cent from 77 per cent before the data, the overnight index swaps market indicated.

The central bank hiked rates in July and September for the first time in seven years, but has turned more dovish since September.

At 9:23 a.m. ET, the Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2735 to the greenback, or 78.52 U.S. cents, up 0.6 per cent.

The currency's weakest level of the session was $1.2835, while it touched its strongest since Oct. 25 at $1.2716.

Wall Street opened higher on Friday after robust October jobs data report added to upbeat investor sentiment following Apple's blowout results and strong initial demand for the company's new iPhone X.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 23,546.51. The S&P 500 gained 1.56 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,581.41. The Nasdaq Composite added 19.85 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 6,734.80.

The Labor Department's closely watched employment report showed U.S. job growth rebounded in October after hurricane-related disruptions hurt employment in September.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 261,000 jobs last month, according to the report. That was the largest gain since July 2016, but was below economists' expectations for an increase of 310,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate fell to 4.1 per cent from 4.2 per cent and average hourly earnings were largely unchanged. However, the data hinted at slowing labor market momentum as annual wage gains sharply retreated.

However, the data did little to move the case for an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in December.

"The headline is all noise, you are starting to adjust for the hurricanes and it's really hard to know exactly what's going to happen," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.

"I thought the number overall was good."

Apple surged 2.8 per cent to $172.80 in early trading after reporting upbeat results and strong initial demand for the new iPhone X. At current levels, Apple was on pace to become the first company to breach $900-billion in market capitalization.

With more than three-fourths of the S&P 500 companies having reported, 72.7 per cent have topped profit estimates, led by technology companies.

President Donald Trump on Thursday tapped Fed Governor Jerome Powell to become head of the U.S. central bank, in a largely anticipated move, signaling a continuation of current chair Janet Yellen's monetary policies.

In Washington, House Republicans also disclosed their long-delayed plans for tax cuts on Thursday.

However, the market reacted with skepticism, as many investors believe it is just a starting point with significant negotiations likely ahead.

MSCI's world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was on course for its first dip in seven sessions - barely noticeable after the latest wave of record highs.

European shares inched up in early deals as tech stocks gained after Apple's stock hit new heights. Carmakers offset drops elsewhere from the likes of French bank Societe Generale .

More than half of MSCI Europe companies have reported third quarter earnings, of which 67 per cent have either met or beaten analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

"Those (smaller beats) and the big beats, once you add them all together, makes it actually a fairly good earnings season, hence why markets are where they are," Mike van Dulken, head of research at Accendo Markets, said.

"We're seeing the European Central Bank strike a dovish tone, we've seen the Bank of England clearly deliver a more dovish message on less hikes over a longer term, the Fed nomination (is) very much being seen as a steady as she goes so yes, rates are higher ... but it's still a very much accommodative environment for a good while longer," he added.

Earlier in Asia, a holiday in Japan kept volumes light. Australia's main index firmed 0.4 per cent and China's blue chips dropped half a percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inched up 0.1 per cent to be just under its highest since late 2007.

In commodity markets, spot gold was steady at $1,274.13 an ounce, after touching its highest since Oct. 20 at$1,284.10 on Thursday.

London nickel prices renewed their advance, putting the metal on course for a gain of nearly 10 percent this week and 27 percent year-to-date on expectations of bullish demand from the electric vehicle battery sector.

Oil prices edged back up toward recent two-year peaks as OPEC-led output cuts tightened supplies and drained inventories.

Brent crude gained 0.4 per cent to $60.82 per barrel. The benchmark hit $61.70 on Wednesday, its highest since July 2015. U.S. crude gained 0.3 per cent to $54.70, almost 30 per cent above its June lows.