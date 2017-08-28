At the open: TSX falls as oil prices weigh on energy shares

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as a decline in oil prices weighed on the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.9 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 15,021.09 shortly after the open

Wall Street opened higher on Monday, boosted by consumer discretionary stocks, while investors assessed the impact of Tropical Storm Harvey on the U.S. economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.98 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 21,855.65. The S&P 500 gained 5.92 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,448.97. The Nasdaq Composite added 20.40 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 6,286.05.

Stocks of refiners, pipeline operators, insurers and home improvement retailers will be in focus after Harvey was set to dump more rain on Houston on Monday, worsening flooding that has paralyzed the country's energy hub.

U.S. crude futures, which earlier hit two-year highs, dipped more than 1 per cent to $47.38 over concerns that refinery shutdowns could reduce demand for American crude.

"The unfortunate event from Hurricane Harvey will have some sort of impact on the numbers, down the line ... at this point, it does not appear to affect equities," said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital.

"The Wall Street population is thinner than usual, and we've had no fresh news of any type, whether it's on the geopolitical front or from the administration, that has materially impacted traders' outlook," said Bakhos.

The dollar index fell to as low as 92.372, its weakest since early May 2016, before recovering a little to trade down 0.28 per cent at around 92.48.

The currency has been under pressure after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen stayed silent on monetary policy in a much-anticipated speech on Friday.

Renewed euro strength pushed down European stock markets, with Germany's blue-chip index 0.5 per cent lower and France's CAC 40 slipping by 0.4 per cent.

Trade in general was subdued, with the London market closed for a public holiday.

"The strong euro is weighing on European stock markets," said London Capital Group analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"Tapering talks could further demoralize stock traders in the run-up to the ECB verdict (next month). IT stocks are again on the chopping block."

U.S. stock futures were also a touch lower, suggesting a softer opening on Wall Street later in the day.

Gasoline futures soared as much as 6.8 per cent as the storm, which came ashore on Friday, continued to batter the state. They were last up 4.5 per cent.

The region is home to a quarter of U.S. crude oil refining capacity and some areas are expected to receive a year's worth of rainfall in a week. At least two people have died so far.

Harvey has knocked out a quarter of oil production from the Gulf of Mexico, prompting fears it could overturn years of excess U.S. oil capacity and low prices.

"Although the full impact of the storm's damage is yet to be determined, the markets expect the impact will be felt globally and affect energy markets for many weeks," an analyst at FxPro said in a note.

U.S. economic growth more than halved in the quarter after Hurricane Katrina mauled Louisiana in August 2005, but bounced back by early 2006 as reconstruction began and gasoline prices moderated.

Asian stock markets including Japan's Nikkei index ended the session little changed, though shares in Japanese property and casualty insurers skidded as investors fretted about the broader impact of the U.S. storm.

In contrast, China's major stock indexes rose to 20-month highs after a series of strong earnings .

Markets mostly dismissed North Korea's firing of three short-range missiles into the sea on Saturday.